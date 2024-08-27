Sections
Local NewsDecember 28, 2024

Pullman’s top cop reportedly placed on leave; no details yet

Jake Opgenorth being investigated, sergeant confirms

By Alexandra Duggan Spokesman-Review
Jake Opgenorth
Jake Opgenorth

Is Pullman without a police chief?

It’s possible.

City officials have refused to comment on the status of Pullman Police Department Chief Jake Opgenorth. Opgenorth was placed on leave at some point, KREM-TV reported Thursday, but it’s unclear when or why.

Washington State Patrol Sgt. Greg Riddell confirmed Friday his agency is doing a “confidential investigation” into Opgenorth, but could not share details due to its “nature.” Washington State Patrol’s Communications Director Chris Loftus said usually when WSP is brought in to conduct an investigation, it is either at the request of the governor’s office or local law enforcement. Local law enforcement would typically request an investigation by WSP to quell interagency bias.

“It’s not uncommon for us to be the third party,” Loftus said about the investigation.

When asked about Opgenorth’s leave, Pullman City Councilman Trymaine Gaither said he was directed to send all media inquiries regarding the chief to the police department and the city’s mayor, Francis Benjamin. Benjamin has not responded for comment.

Pullman police Commander Aaron Breshears declined to comment and directed all questions to a Yakima-based law firm that specializes in labor and employment laws. Attempts to reach the firm were unsuccessful Friday afternoon.

Opgenorth began his law enforcement career in Pullman in 1992, according to his biography on the police department’s website. He became chief of police in 2022.

