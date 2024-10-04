Racism discussion at forum gets tense

A candidate forum in Kendrick took a tense turn Monday night, which reportedly led to a state senator telling a Native American candidate to “go back where you came from.”

District 6 candidates for the House and Senate met Monday at the forum, which was held by Democratic and Republican precinct committee members from Kendrick.

Trish Carter-Goodheart, a Democratic House candidate for Seat A in the district, said in a news release that after a question was asked about discrimination and whether it exists in Idaho, she said that, “just because someone hasn’t personally experienced discrimination, doesn’t mean it’s not happening. Racism and discrimination are real issues here in Idaho, as anyone familiar with our state’s history knows.”

Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Viola, reportedly responded to Carter-Goodheart, “I’m so sick and tired of this liberal bull----. Why don’t you go back to where you came from?”

Foreman then left the forum early. The senator did not respond to a call requesting comment.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Foreman said the incident was a “quintessential display of race-baiting.”

“Well, here is a news flash for the lefties out there. There is no systemic racism in America or Idaho,” Foreman wrote in the post. “Idaho is a great state — the best in the Union! And furthermore, it is immoral and against the law of God to kill unborn babies in the womb. You do not have any right to murder the unborn. There is no such thing as your self-proclaimed ‘Women’s Reproductive Rights.’ There is no such body of rights in the state or federal constitutions. And we don’t do designer rights in Idaho.”

Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, was also in attendance and remembered the incident similarly to how Carter-Goodheart described it in her news release. Carter-Goodheart is challenging McCann in the election.

“Her statement is accurate,” McCann told the Tribune. “(Carter-Goodheart) leaned over to me and said, ‘where am I supposed to go?’ ”

Carter-Goodheart is a Lapwai native and member of the Nez Perce Tribe, which historically occupied large areas of Idaho, Washington and Oregon.

“I stayed,” the Democrat wrote in her news release. “I stayed because I wanted to show our community that I can, and will, handle difficult, unpleasant situations. After the forum, several members of the crowd came up to me and offered their support, apologizing for Sen. Foreman’s behavior. But it’s not the people in the crowd who need to apologize.”

Dan Schoenberg, a precinct committee member from Latah County, said he couldn’t hear exactly what either Foreman or Carter-Goodheart said.

“I would say the altercation was mutual,” Schoenberg said. “I would generally say there was equal measure of passion on both sides.”

Julia Parker, who is opposing Foreman in the November general election, said the tension began at the opening statements when Parker said she didn’t feel the current legislators were representing the districts well.

“Mr. Foreman seemed agitated from the start,” Parker said.