Ready to take the plunge?

Lewiston-Clarkston residents can begin the New Year channeling one of the ultimate examples of cold weather habitants: polar bears.

The traditional Polar Bear Plunge will begin at noon Wednesday at the dock below the Red Wolf Crossing Bridge, 15th Street in Clarkston near Hells Canyon Resort, although people often begin arriving around 11:30 a.m., according to one of the event’s organizers, Jett Vallandigham.

While the event is named after polar bears that plunge into icy waters, the Snake River is no Arctic Ocean. According to the National Weather Service, polar bear plungers have a 50% chance of precipitation for New Year’s Day, which includes a chance of snow before 10 a.m. then a chance of rain and snow. But the mostly cloudy day will have a high near 39 degrees.

In 2021, the event was canceled because the river was iced over. Last year the outside temperature was in the low 40s and the river was 38 degrees. Still, about 180 people took the plunge.

Vallandigham noted it would be a good year to join, if anyone has been sitting on the fence. The weather has been warmer than usual, the sun might be out and the river isn’t frozen.