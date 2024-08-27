Reaves sworn in as new Clarkston city councilor

Reaves is involved in various community organizations, and serves as treasurer for the Asotin County Alliance for the Unhoused. She shared her vision for the city of Clarkston, listing a new high school, business growth and the homeless issue as the top priorities to tackle.

Clarkston is known as a retirement community, but Reaves said she’d also like to see more opportunities for young people. Making the city a place where families stay to raise their children is important for the future, she said.

During her interview, Reaves described herself as analytical, logical and a problem solver. She hopes to work toward energizing Clarkston and creating more communal spaces where people of all ages can connect. “I think we’d learn a lot from each other,” she said, “just by having conversations.”

Several councilors thanked Reaves, Wilson and Shroyer for being willing to serve the community. They were all good candidates and well suited for the role, said Councilor Skate Pierce.