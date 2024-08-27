Recall vote for Juliaetta councilor goes to voters

Voters in Juliaetta will decide Tuesday whether to vote one of its city councilors out of office.

There is a recall election on the ballot for Judi Fuller, who was sworn into office in January after being appointed.

Juliaetta resident Stephanie Tackett helped gather the necessary signatures to put this election on the ballot.

Tackett and Fuller have conflicting reasons for why the recall election is happening.

Fuller claims this is retaliation because she raised concerns about the city inappropriately collecting taxpayer money for a privately owned service.

For years, Juliaetta residents had the option to donate an extra $5 on their utility bill to pay for a TV service that provided channels locally, called the Juliaetta Television Association.

The Juliaetta Television Association started in the 1950s and used to have its own board overseeing it. The association dissolved in the 1980s, and was taken over by Dick Groseclose, who now serves as Juliaetta’s mayor. Groseclose kept the service going as a nonprofit for decades.

Fuller told the Daily News it is a conflict of interest for the city when the mayor is using city money to run this nonprofit.

“You can’t use your elected title to collect monies for a private organization using a city as a conduit,” she said.