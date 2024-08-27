Record rainfall takes Palouse by storm

A waterlogged Palouse is recovering from the aftermath of widespread flooding over the weekend.
Sunday’s record-breaking rains and warm temperatures placed pressure on towns and rural road systems. Multiple roadways were closed from washouts, mudslides and rockslides across the region.
The Whitman County Commissioners responded to the flooding by declaring a state of emergency Monday morning. Whitman County Public Works Director Mark Storey estimates around between $500,000 and $1 million in damages countywide.
“We’re still assessing the damage,” Storey said. “The Palouse was underwater all weekend.”
The declaration will accelerate repairs to dozens of county roads and bridges damaged from the storm.
The Latah County Commissioners are scheduled to declare a state of emergency during their meeting this afternoon.
Steve Bodnar, meteorologist at the National Weather Service at Spokane, said a record rainfall of 1.13 inches for Feb. 23 was set Sunday at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. This beat the previous Feb. 23 record, set in 1933, of 1.06 inches.
Paradise Creek in Moscow crested at a near-record flood level Monday morning. Bodnar said the creek reached 11.20 feet, which is the third-highest peak recorded. The highest was in 2019, rising to 11.3 feet, followed by 11.26 inches in 1996.
The Palouse River in Whitman and Latah counties also crested at that time. The river rose to 17.22 feet Monday morning as recorded at Potlatch’s river gauge, Bodnar said. Monday’s peak was the 11th-highest recorded; the all-time record was set at 22.15 feet in 1996.
The storm created major problems for towns and rural communities. Storey said several roads in Whitman are closed and residents are isolated.
He added Oakesdale was completely cut off Sunday night when Washington State Route 27 and county roads were closed because of high water. The state route was reopened Monday morning.
Oakesdale Garfield and Palouse were heavily flooded in town as well. Whitman County Sheriff’s Office public records show St. John, Colfax, Rosalia and Pullman were also impacted.
Storey said Steptoe Canyon Road between Colton and the Snake River will be closed for an extended period of time. Two bridges in the area were heavily damaged by fast-moving flood waters.
He expects road repairs across the county to take several weeks.
The city staff of Pullman and Moscow provided sandbags to the community Sunday.
North Grand Avenue and Fairmont Drive in Pullman were temporarily closed Sunday night but opened after the water receded. A flood advisory is in place for Stadium Way.
On the other side of the border, Moscow’s Hillcrest Drive and Bridge Streets were flooded by Paradise Creek on Sunday.
Flood warnings were issued for Maintain View Road, Fifth Street, Roosevelt Street, Blaine Street., D Street, White Street and Lemhi Drive.
Latah County Sheriff’s Office public records also show Kendrick and Potlatch were affected by Sunday’s flooding.
The weather service forecasts moderate flooding through today. Bodnar said the region would experience light rain Monday afternoon and heavy showers this evening. Wind gusts between 40-50 mph paired with saturated ground cause concern for tree damage.
The weather service advises drivers to stay off flooded roads.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com. Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.