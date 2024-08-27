Of Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Taylor Chwalek and Noah Arnzen, both of Cottonwood, a daughter, Oakley Paige Arnzen, born Wednesday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Rachel Morgan and Christian Morgan.
Granted
Alexis Breanna Lybrand and Gabriel C. Lybrand.
Richard Anthony Avilla and Leata Katherine Torkelson.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Benjamin L. Mckenzie, 44, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 2.