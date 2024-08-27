Sections
Local News

Records

Of Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Taylor Chwalek and Noah Arnzen, both of Cottonwood, a daughter, Oakley Paige Arnzen, born Wednesday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Rachel Morgan and Christian Morgan.

Granted

Alexis Breanna Lybrand and Gabriel C. Lybrand.

Richard Anthony Avilla and Leata Katherine Torkelson.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Benjamin L. Mckenzie, 44, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 2.

