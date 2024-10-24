Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 24, 2024

Records

Of Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Jordan Barbee and Jace Hill, of Lewiston, a son, Lawson Joseph Hill, born Saturday.

Zoe and Tanner Remsburg, of Lapwai, a son, Flint David Remsburg, born Sunday.

Bethany and Eugene Salgado, of Lewiston, a daughter, Taamamno Maqsmaqs Salgado, born Sunday.

Brandie Longstreet and Taylor Brown, of Lewiston, a son, Wylder Hayz Brown, born Tuesday.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Natasha Wilkinson, of Lewiston, a daughter, Keira River Minden, born Tuesday.

Savanna Spencer and Brandon Bales, of Clarkston, a son, Asher Bradley Bales, born Tuesday.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Robert T. Coates Jr., 33, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of attempted strangulation and two counts of domestic battery, all felonies. Status conference hearing Nov. 4.

Lawsuits

The Joe and Frances McCann Family Limited Partnership vs. Knox Concrete, LLC, Travis Knox.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 24
Whitman County receives two state grants for park facilities...
Local NewsOct. 24
Environmental group calls for fossil fuel divestment at Wash...
Local NewsOct. 24
Shepherd likes his reelection odds
Local NewsOct. 24
Two political neophytes vie for District 7A seat
Related
Three vie for Latah County sheriff
Local NewsOct. 24
Three vie for Latah County sheriff
Idaho task force tackles DEI compliance
Local NewsOct. 24
Idaho task force tackles DEI compliance
Pomeroy woman pleads not guilty to stealing cats
Local NewsOct. 24
Pomeroy woman pleads not guilty to stealing cats
Local leaders meet for an update on Pullman 2040
Local NewsOct. 24
Local leaders meet for an update on Pullman 2040
Austin fired as Clarkston’s city administrator
Local NewsOct. 23
Austin fired as Clarkston’s city administrator
Panel: New behavioral health plan may need another $100M
Local NewsOct. 23
Panel: New behavioral health plan may need another $100M
Assault in Pullman leads to injuries
Local NewsOct. 23
Assault in Pullman leads to injuries
Steve Austin fired by city of Clarkston
Local NewsOct. 22
Steve Austin fired by city of Clarkston
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy