Of Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jordan Barbee and Jace Hill, of Lewiston, a son, Lawson Joseph Hill, born Saturday.
Zoe and Tanner Remsburg, of Lapwai, a son, Flint David Remsburg, born Sunday.
Bethany and Eugene Salgado, of Lewiston, a daughter, Taamamno Maqsmaqs Salgado, born Sunday.
Brandie Longstreet and Taylor Brown, of Lewiston, a son, Wylder Hayz Brown, born Tuesday.
Natasha Wilkinson, of Lewiston, a daughter, Keira River Minden, born Tuesday.
Savanna Spencer and Brandon Bales, of Clarkston, a son, Asher Bradley Bales, born Tuesday.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Robert T. Coates Jr., 33, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of attempted strangulation and two counts of domestic battery, all felonies. Status conference hearing Nov. 4.
Lawsuits
The Joe and Frances McCann Family Limited Partnership vs. Knox Concrete, LLC, Travis Knox.