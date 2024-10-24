Natasha Wilkinson, of Lewiston, a daughter, Keira River Minden, born Tuesday.

Savanna Spencer and Brandon Bales, of Clarkston, a son, Asher Bradley Bales, born Tuesday.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Robert T. Coates Jr., 33, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of attempted strangulation and two counts of domestic battery, all felonies. Status conference hearing Nov. 4.

Lawsuits

The Joe and Frances McCann Family Limited Partnership vs. Knox Concrete, LLC, Travis Knox.