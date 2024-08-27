Sections
Local NewsOctober 23, 2024

Records

Of Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Cody Wynn Watkins and Kathlene Elizabeth Presnell, both of Lewiston.

Cameron Jeffrey Guinn and Alexis Danielle Pangle, both of Deary.

Joshua Martin Asmus and Bryanna Grace Calkins, both of Clarkston.

Timothy Jonathan House and Sallie Leona Mae Niebel, both of Lewiston.

Alexander James Pfaff and Kamilla Jean Knittel, both of Lewiston.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Jamie L. George, 36, of Lewiston, charged with burglary, a felony. Status conference hearing Nov. 4.

Jennifer L. Johansen, 37, of Lewiston, charged with attempt to introduce contraband into a correctional facility, a felony. Status conference hearing Nov. 4.

