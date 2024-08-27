Timothy Jonathan House and Sallie Leona Mae Niebel, both of Lewiston.

Alexander James Pfaff and Kamilla Jean Knittel, both of Lewiston.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Jamie L. George, 36, of Lewiston, charged with burglary, a felony. Status conference hearing Nov. 4.

Jennifer L. Johansen, 37, of Lewiston, charged with attempt to introduce contraband into a correctional facility, a felony. Status conference hearing Nov. 4.