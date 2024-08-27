Of Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Cody Wynn Watkins and Kathlene Elizabeth Presnell, both of Lewiston.
Cameron Jeffrey Guinn and Alexis Danielle Pangle, both of Deary.
Joshua Martin Asmus and Bryanna Grace Calkins, both of Clarkston.
Timothy Jonathan House and Sallie Leona Mae Niebel, both of Lewiston.
Alexander James Pfaff and Kamilla Jean Knittel, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Jamie L. George, 36, of Lewiston, charged with burglary, a felony. Status conference hearing Nov. 4.
Jennifer L. Johansen, 37, of Lewiston, charged with attempt to introduce contraband into a correctional facility, a felony. Status conference hearing Nov. 4.