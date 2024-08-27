Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Calvin R. Broncheau, 64, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Nov. 4.

Walter E. Sanders, 46, of Anatone, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Nov. 4.

Alisha N. Chorney, 32, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Nov. 4.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

Brandon E. Rivas, 34, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to residential burglary, first-degree theft.

Cameron D. Lueck, 27, Clarkston, second-degree assault, domestic violence, three counts of fourth-degree assault, felony harassment, violation of a court order, sentenced to 63 months in prison.

David W. Wilson, 36, Clarkston, first-degree theft, third-degree theft, felony harassment, sentenced under Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative (DOSA) to six months of treatment and 24 months of community custody.

Roy Taumoepenu, 29, Asotin, pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary, domestic violence, second-degree assault, violation of a court order, theft of a motor vehicle, domestic violence.

Raymond D. Edwards, 25, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault, domestic violence.