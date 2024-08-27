Of Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Annika Talise Sandaine and Mariah Mae Smith, both of Clarkston.
Phillip Edward Steiner and Laanabra William Debra Stadtmiller, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Dustin Hardisty and Elizabeth Hardisty.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Melonie McCown and Arthur Ashley McCown.
Lindsay R. Nuxoll and Mitchell M. Dollemore.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Calvin R. Broncheau, 64, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Nov. 4.
Walter E. Sanders, 46, of Anatone, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Nov. 4.
Alisha N. Chorney, 32, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Nov. 4.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Brandon E. Rivas, 34, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to residential burglary, first-degree theft.
Cameron D. Lueck, 27, Clarkston, second-degree assault, domestic violence, three counts of fourth-degree assault, felony harassment, violation of a court order, sentenced to 63 months in prison.
David W. Wilson, 36, Clarkston, first-degree theft, third-degree theft, felony harassment, sentenced under Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative (DOSA) to six months of treatment and 24 months of community custody.
Roy Taumoepenu, 29, Asotin, pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary, domestic violence, second-degree assault, violation of a court order, theft of a motor vehicle, domestic violence.
Raymond D. Edwards, 25, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault, domestic violence.