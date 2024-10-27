Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 26, 2024

Records

Of Friday, Oct. 25, 2024

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Jade and Brady Arnone, of Clarkston, a daughter, Francie Mae Arnone, born Thursday.

Shelbey and Sean Miller, of Lewiston, a daughter, Zaelynn Monroe Miller, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Nez Perce County

Steven Michael Cline and Maria Susan Behler, both of Moses Lake, Wash.

Nicholas Richard Bynum, of Clarkston, and Megan Modene Johnson, of Lewiston.

Judd Riley Dotson and Vittoria Paxe Puccini, both of Clarkston.

Damian Alan Jones and Emma Ann Collins, both of Lewiston.

Monte Vernon Carper and Raeanna Lea Wilks, both of St. John, Wash.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 27
Pumpkin Palooza brings out an all-star cast
Local NewsOct. 27
Student-led initiative working to provide support to young p...
Local NewsOct. 27
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bengals launch effort to build new athlet...
Local NewsOct. 27
Area Support Groups
Related
Lewiston Tribune Podcast: Idaho elections
Local NewsOct. 27
Lewiston Tribune Podcast: Idaho elections
New apartments possible near Schweitzer complex
Local NewsOct. 26
New apartments possible near Schweitzer complex
McCann, Carter-Goodheart prep for rematch
Local NewsOct. 26
McCann, Carter-Goodheart prep for rematch
Up front: Sometimes, prepping for a vet visit is just like herding cats
Local NewsOct. 26
Up front: Sometimes, prepping for a vet visit is just like herding cats
Three suspects accused of burglarizing Farmington property are going to trial
Local NewsOct. 26
Three suspects accused of burglarizing Farmington property are going to trial
Clarkston man arrested on DUI, eluding charges
Local NewsOct. 26
Clarkston man arrested on DUI, eluding charges
‘Deep corners and shadows’: Exhibit will be on display until January at Pullman church.
Local NewsOct. 26
‘Deep corners and shadows’: Exhibit will be on display until January at Pullman church.
Clarkston man arrested on DUI, eluding charges
Local NewsOct. 25
Clarkston man arrested on DUI, eluding charges
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy