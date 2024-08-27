Sections
Local NewsNovember 2, 2024

Records

Of Friday, Nov. 1, 2024

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Caleb Michael Ongstad and Brooklyn Jade Tackitt, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Lori Nuxoll and Joseph Nuxoll.

Granted

Eric John Jungert and Christina Marie Miles.

Cody Mckenzie Helfrich and Trisha Rae Stevenson.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Corina E. Cornwell, 50, of College Place, Wash., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 3-7 years with the sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, three days credit, seven years felony probation, 200 hours community service and pay $1,405.50.

Kelley A. Wilson, 59, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 3-5 years prison, retained jurisdiction 365 days, 11 days credit and pay $285.50.

Dylan R. Banks, 30, of Coeur d’Alene, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 1-2 years prison, 192 days credit and pay $785.50.

Judge Mark Monson

Matthew G. Ball, 45, of Troy, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-3 years prison, 126 days credit and pay $285.50.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Harrison H. Hill, 20, of Orofino, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 30 days, supervised probation 12 months and pay $716.90.

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Nikolaus R. Landdeck, 31, of Culdesac, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 12 months, 24 hours of community service and pay $716.90.

Brady L. Moe, 23, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail, 50 days suspended, driver’s license suspended 180 days, supervised probation 12 months and pay $952.50.

Keria A. Evans, 38, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Monday.

Seth R. Vonk, 43, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Monday.

Zachary R. Roy, 24, of Craigmont, charged with assault or battery upon law enforcement, a felony. Status conference hearing Monday.

Nathan P. Reiners, 25, of Lewiston, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony. Status conference hearing Monday.

Christina L. Lesh, 52, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Monday.

Jera’Le K. McKamey, 44, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), a felony. Preliminary hearing Nov. 13.

Nathan M. Maxwell, 20, of Lewiston, charged with attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, a felony. Preliminary hearing Nov. 13.

Dakota J. Singer, 24, of Culdesac, charged with aggravated assault, a felony. Preliminary hearing Nov. 13.

James L. Holt, 21, of Lewiston, charged with aggravated battery, a felony. Preliminary hearing Nov. 13.

