Of Friday, Nov. 1, 2024

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Caleb Michael Ongstad and Brooklyn Jade Tackitt, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Lori Nuxoll and Joseph Nuxoll.

Granted

Eric John Jungert and Christina Marie Miles.

Cody Mckenzie Helfrich and Trisha Rae Stevenson.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Corina E. Cornwell, 50, of College Place, Wash., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 3-7 years with the sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, three days credit, seven years felony probation, 200 hours community service and pay $1,405.50.

Kelley A. Wilson, 59, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 3-5 years prison, retained jurisdiction 365 days, 11 days credit and pay $285.50.

Dylan R. Banks, 30, of Coeur d’Alene, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 1-2 years prison, 192 days credit and pay $785.50.