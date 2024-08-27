Of Friday, Nov. 1, 2024
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Caleb Michael Ongstad and Brooklyn Jade Tackitt, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Lori Nuxoll and Joseph Nuxoll.
Granted
Eric John Jungert and Christina Marie Miles.
Cody Mckenzie Helfrich and Trisha Rae Stevenson.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Corina E. Cornwell, 50, of College Place, Wash., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 3-7 years with the sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, three days credit, seven years felony probation, 200 hours community service and pay $1,405.50.
Kelley A. Wilson, 59, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 3-5 years prison, retained jurisdiction 365 days, 11 days credit and pay $285.50.
Dylan R. Banks, 30, of Coeur d’Alene, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 1-2 years prison, 192 days credit and pay $785.50.
Judge Mark Monson
Matthew G. Ball, 45, of Troy, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-3 years prison, 126 days credit and pay $285.50.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Harrison H. Hill, 20, of Orofino, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 30 days, supervised probation 12 months and pay $716.90.
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Nikolaus R. Landdeck, 31, of Culdesac, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 12 months, 24 hours of community service and pay $716.90.
Brady L. Moe, 23, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail, 50 days suspended, driver’s license suspended 180 days, supervised probation 12 months and pay $952.50.
Keria A. Evans, 38, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Monday.
Seth R. Vonk, 43, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Monday.
Zachary R. Roy, 24, of Craigmont, charged with assault or battery upon law enforcement, a felony. Status conference hearing Monday.
Nathan P. Reiners, 25, of Lewiston, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony. Status conference hearing Monday.
Christina L. Lesh, 52, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Monday.
Jera’Le K. McKamey, 44, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), a felony. Preliminary hearing Nov. 13.
Nathan M. Maxwell, 20, of Lewiston, charged with attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, a felony. Preliminary hearing Nov. 13.
Dakota J. Singer, 24, of Culdesac, charged with aggravated assault, a felony. Preliminary hearing Nov. 13.
James L. Holt, 21, of Lewiston, charged with aggravated battery, a felony. Preliminary hearing Nov. 13.