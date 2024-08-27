Nicole Danielle Clark and Ryan K. Clark.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Ila Curry, 31, of Roosevelt, Utah, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, 12 months supervised probation, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $716.90.

Robert C. Risley, 45, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail, 54 days suspended, one day credit, 12 months supervised probation, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $864.50.

Kyle M. Perry, 31, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, driver’s license suspended 90 days, 12 months supervised probation and pay $702.50.

Judge Victoria Olds

Bryan W. Swanson, 55, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and introduce or attempt to introduce contraband into a correctional facility, both felonies. Preliminary hearing Nov. 13.

Mary L. Robeson, 45, of Kooskia, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing Nov. 13.

Dallas J. Goodson, 21, of Lewiston, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony. Preliminary hearing Nov. 13.

Trisha T. Miller, 36, of Orofino, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing Nov. 13.