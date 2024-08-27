Sections
Local NewsNovember 5, 2024

Records

Of Monday, Nov. 4, 2024

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Natori Harrington and Juan Reyes, of Clarkston, a daughter, Ryla Mahina Reyes, born Friday.

Serena Jones and Christian Everett, of Lewiston, a daughter, Wren Dianne Everett, born Saturday.

Natalie and Michael Nelson, of Grangeville, a son, Giacomo Roberto Nelson, born Sunday.

Breanna and Tyler Isenberger, of Lewiston, a son, Tucker Allen Isenberger, born Friday.

Sarah and Ron Kinney, of Helena, Mont., a son, Honor David Kinney, born Saturday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Nicole Danielle Clark and Ryan K. Clark.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Ila Curry, 31, of Roosevelt, Utah, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, 12 months supervised probation, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $716.90.

Robert C. Risley, 45, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail, 54 days suspended, one day credit, 12 months supervised probation, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $864.50.

Kyle M. Perry, 31, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, driver’s license suspended 90 days, 12 months supervised probation and pay $702.50.

Judge Victoria Olds

Bryan W. Swanson, 55, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and introduce or attempt to introduce contraband into a correctional facility, both felonies. Preliminary hearing Nov. 13.

Mary L. Robeson, 45, of Kooskia, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing Nov. 13.

Dallas J. Goodson, 21, of Lewiston, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony. Preliminary hearing Nov. 13.

Trisha T. Miller, 36, of Orofino, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing Nov. 13.

