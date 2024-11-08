Sections
Local NewsNovember 8, 2024

Records

Of Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Kayla Carroll, of Lewiston, a daughter, Ariyah Elizabeth Grace Skalicky, born Wednesday.

Desiree Williams, of Lewiston, a daughter, Sophia JoyAnn Williams, born Thursday.

Amanda Canning and Timothy Walters, of Clarkston, a daughter, Luna Rose Walters, born Tuesday.

Annastasia Winter and Dylan Bilbrey, of Lewiston, a son, Silas Leo Bilbrey, born Thursday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Galia Hendren and Jason Hendren.

Samantha Williams and Dominique Williams.

Garry Orr and Kimberly Orr.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Victoria Olds

Marcus J. Jandreau, 20, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Nov. 18.

