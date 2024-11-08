Of Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kayla Carroll, of Lewiston, a daughter, Ariyah Elizabeth Grace Skalicky, born Wednesday.
Desiree Williams, of Lewiston, a daughter, Sophia JoyAnn Williams, born Thursday.
Amanda Canning and Timothy Walters, of Clarkston, a daughter, Luna Rose Walters, born Tuesday.
Annastasia Winter and Dylan Bilbrey, of Lewiston, a son, Silas Leo Bilbrey, born Thursday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Galia Hendren and Jason Hendren.
Samantha Williams and Dominique Williams.
Garry Orr and Kimberly Orr.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Victoria Olds
Marcus J. Jandreau, 20, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Nov. 18.