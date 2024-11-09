Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 9, 2024

Records

Of Friday, Nov. 8, 2024

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Richard Kien Etheridge, of Zillah, Wash., and Tracy Diane Johnson, of Yakima.

Sean Eugene Carper, of Lewiston, and Katelynn Lee Kjorness, of Moscow.

Matthew Brian Hepburn and Tayli Renee Sodorff, both of Lewiston.

Julian Theodore Jaureguito and Savanna Ann Dutton, both of Lewiston.

Klay Daniel Maxwell and Lisa Diane Alders, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Tyler Bear and Kylie Bear.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Judge Mark Monson

Ryan M. Brown, 23, of Clarkston, found guilty after trial of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to one year prison, 191 days credit and pay $285.50.

Jeremie T. Goldsbary, 48, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to injury to child, a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail discretionary, three years felony probation and pay $245.50.

Albert S. Szakacs, 54, of Nampa, pleaded guilty to domestic battery, a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail discretionary, four years felony probation and pay $245.50.

Judge Michelle Evans

Zane J. Madruga, 30, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to domestic battery, a felony. Sentenced to 2-7 years, retained jurisdiction 365 days, 39 days credit and pay $275.50.

Charles R. Walters, 42, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 3-18 years, 510 days credit and pay $285.50.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Victoria Olds

Matthew Rachel, 36, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and fentanyl), both felonies. Status conference hearing Nov. 18.

Nicholas M. Lauby, 37, of Orofino, charged with injury to child, a felony. Status conference hearing Nov. 18.

Lawsuits

Crea Construction vs. Cascade Bridge LLC, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.

Related
Local NewsNov. 9
Happenings
Local NewsNov. 9
A left lean? no, a right careen
Local NewsNov. 9
UI grad nominated for CNN award from CNN
Local NewsNov. 9
A hand up, not a handout
Related
Forever trying to steer clear of Game Crossing
Local NewsNov. 9
Forever trying to steer clear of Game Crossing
Port of Whitman County identifies potential site for care facility
Local NewsNov. 9
Port of Whitman County identifies potential site for care facility
More veterans studying medicine at Wazzu than at other universities
Local NewsNov. 9
More veterans studying medicine at Wazzu than at other universities
Charges filed in Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting Trump
Local NewsNov. 8
Charges filed in Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting Trump
Narcotics search warrant finds substantial quantity of meth at Clarkston residence
Local NewsNov. 8
Narcotics search warrant finds substantial quantity of meth at Clarkston residence
Pullman Regional Hospital’s chief clinical officer announces retirement
Local NewsNov. 8
Pullman Regional Hospital’s chief clinical officer announces retirement
Legislative leaders pick new head of watchdog office
Local NewsNov. 8
Legislative leaders pick new head of watchdog office
Court weighs death penalty for Kohberger
Local NewsNov. 8
Court weighs death penalty for Kohberger
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy