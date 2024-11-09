Judge Mark Monson

Ryan M. Brown, 23, of Clarkston, found guilty after trial of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to one year prison, 191 days credit and pay $285.50.

Jeremie T. Goldsbary, 48, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to injury to child, a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail discretionary, three years felony probation and pay $245.50.

Albert S. Szakacs, 54, of Nampa, pleaded guilty to domestic battery, a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail discretionary, four years felony probation and pay $245.50.

Judge Michelle Evans

Zane J. Madruga, 30, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to domestic battery, a felony. Sentenced to 2-7 years, retained jurisdiction 365 days, 39 days credit and pay $275.50.

Charles R. Walters, 42, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 3-18 years, 510 days credit and pay $285.50.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Victoria Olds

Matthew Rachel, 36, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and fentanyl), both felonies. Status conference hearing Nov. 18.

Nicholas M. Lauby, 37, of Orofino, charged with injury to child, a felony. Status conference hearing Nov. 18.

Lawsuits

Crea Construction vs. Cascade Bridge LLC, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.