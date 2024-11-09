Of Friday, Nov. 8, 2024
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Richard Kien Etheridge, of Zillah, Wash., and Tracy Diane Johnson, of Yakima.
Sean Eugene Carper, of Lewiston, and Katelynn Lee Kjorness, of Moscow.
Matthew Brian Hepburn and Tayli Renee Sodorff, both of Lewiston.
Julian Theodore Jaureguito and Savanna Ann Dutton, both of Lewiston.
Klay Daniel Maxwell and Lisa Diane Alders, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Tyler Bear and Kylie Bear.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Ryan M. Brown, 23, of Clarkston, found guilty after trial of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to one year prison, 191 days credit and pay $285.50.
Jeremie T. Goldsbary, 48, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to injury to child, a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail discretionary, three years felony probation and pay $245.50.
Albert S. Szakacs, 54, of Nampa, pleaded guilty to domestic battery, a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail discretionary, four years felony probation and pay $245.50.
Judge Michelle Evans
Zane J. Madruga, 30, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to domestic battery, a felony. Sentenced to 2-7 years, retained jurisdiction 365 days, 39 days credit and pay $275.50.
Charles R. Walters, 42, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 3-18 years, 510 days credit and pay $285.50.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Victoria Olds
Matthew Rachel, 36, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and fentanyl), both felonies. Status conference hearing Nov. 18.
Nicholas M. Lauby, 37, of Orofino, charged with injury to child, a felony. Status conference hearing Nov. 18.
Lawsuits
Crea Construction vs. Cascade Bridge LLC, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.