Local NewsNovember 13, 2024

Records

Of Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Josie and Cody Kasper, of Lewiston, a son, Henry Thomas Kasper, born Friday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Zadie Lanouette and Brian Lanouette.

Rebecca Oswald and Allen Oswald Jr.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Victoria Olds

Jeremy P. Christianson, 41, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 90 days jail, 80 days suspended, two days credit, driver’s license suspended 365 days, two years supervised probation and pay $1,202.50.

Kyle D. Dionne, 23, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 27 days suspended, one day credit, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $716.90.

Ryan W. L. Scrivens, 32, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 90 days jail, 80 days suspended, two days credit, driver’s license suspended 180 days and pay $1,202.50.

Judge Karin Seubert

William P. Collins, 50, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony.

