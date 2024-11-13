Of Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Josie and Cody Kasper, of Lewiston, a son, Henry Thomas Kasper, born Friday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Zadie Lanouette and Brian Lanouette.
Rebecca Oswald and Allen Oswald Jr.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Victoria Olds
Jeremy P. Christianson, 41, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 90 days jail, 80 days suspended, two days credit, driver’s license suspended 365 days, two years supervised probation and pay $1,202.50.
Kyle D. Dionne, 23, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 27 days suspended, one day credit, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $716.90.
Ryan W. L. Scrivens, 32, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 90 days jail, 80 days suspended, two days credit, driver’s license suspended 180 days and pay $1,202.50.
Judge Karin Seubert
William P. Collins, 50, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony.