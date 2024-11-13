Rebecca Oswald and Allen Oswald Jr.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Victoria Olds

Jeremy P. Christianson, 41, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 90 days jail, 80 days suspended, two days credit, driver’s license suspended 365 days, two years supervised probation and pay $1,202.50.

Kyle D. Dionne, 23, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 27 days suspended, one day credit, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $716.90.

Ryan W. L. Scrivens, 32, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 90 days jail, 80 days suspended, two days credit, driver’s license suspended 180 days and pay $1,202.50.

Judge Karin Seubert

William P. Collins, 50, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony.