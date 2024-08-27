Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

John A. Laws, 19, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 364 days and pay $716.90.

Erik S. Chase, 34, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail, 53 days suspended, two days credit, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days jail, driver’s license suspended 160 days, supervised probation 12 months and pay $1,238.50.

Tyson J. Patterson, 43, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 364 days and pay $466.90.

Ryan E. Coleman, 45, of Lewiston, charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by convicted felon and grand theft, both felonies. Status conference hearing Dec. 2.

Jonathan R. Ryan, 23, homeless, charged with attempt to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, grand theft, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), all felonies. Status conference hearing Nov. 25.

Emma M. Harding, 18, of Clarkston, charged with aggravated battery and witness intimidation, both felonies. Status conference hearing Nov. 25.

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Cody C. Perry, 42, of Kooskia, charged with possession of more than three ounces of marijuana, a felony. Status conference hearing Nov. 25.

Ashly L. Bullock, 39, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and introduce or attempt to introduce contraband into a correctional facility, all felonies. Status conference hearing Nov. 25.

Jonathan R. Ryan, 23, of Lewiston, charged with attempt to elude a police officer, a felony. Status conference hearing Nov. 25.

Taneal L. Sluder, 48, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Nov. 25.

Brenda J. Singer, 58, of Culdesac, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Nov. 25.

Cloud S. Rickman, 39, of Leiwston, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony. Status conference hearing Nov. 25.

Lawsuits

City of Lewiston vs. Steve Watson.