Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 20, 2024

Records

Of Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Rebekah and Darren Romero, of Lewiston, a son, Emmett Lee Romero, born Sunday.

Jasmine and Christopher Sams, of Kamiah, a son, Cooper Allen Sams, born Saturday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Byron Michael Chilson, of Genesee, and Jennifer Lenell Byrd, of Pullman.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Brenda Padilla and Roger Padilla.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Tracy E. Grogan, 63, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years, sentence suspended, 365 days retained jurisdiction, 40 days credit and pay $285.50.

Alana L. Shoemaker, 44, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years, sentence suspended, three days credit, five years felony probation, 100 hours community service, $345.50.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

John A. Laws, 19, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 364 days and pay $716.90.

Erik S. Chase, 34, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail, 53 days suspended, two days credit, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days jail, driver’s license suspended 160 days, supervised probation 12 months and pay $1,238.50.

Tyson J. Patterson, 43, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 364 days and pay $466.90.

Ryan E. Coleman, 45, of Lewiston, charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by convicted felon and grand theft, both felonies. Status conference hearing Dec. 2.

Jonathan R. Ryan, 23, homeless, charged with attempt to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, grand theft, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), all felonies. Status conference hearing Nov. 25.

Emma M. Harding, 18, of Clarkston, charged with aggravated battery and witness intimidation, both felonies. Status conference hearing Nov. 25.

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Cody C. Perry, 42, of Kooskia, charged with possession of more than three ounces of marijuana, a felony. Status conference hearing Nov. 25.

Ashly L. Bullock, 39, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and introduce or attempt to introduce contraband into a correctional facility, all felonies. Status conference hearing Nov. 25.

Jonathan R. Ryan, 23, of Lewiston, charged with attempt to elude a police officer, a felony. Status conference hearing Nov. 25.

Taneal L. Sluder, 48, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Nov. 25.

Brenda J. Singer, 58, of Culdesac, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Nov. 25.

Cloud S. Rickman, 39, of Leiwston, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony. Status conference hearing Nov. 25.

Lawsuits

City of Lewiston vs. Steve Watson.

Related
Local NewsNov. 20
Public invited to participate in final comment period on sho...
Local NewsNov. 20
Paradise Creek retirement community to host Moscow ArtWalk o...
Local NewsNov. 20
Indian restaurant coming to Main St.
Local NewsNov. 20
Pullman family brings joy to local cancer patients
Related
‘Don’t let your holiday spirit turn into a holiday headache’
Local NewsNov. 20
‘Don’t let your holiday spirit turn into a holiday headache’
Denny’s looking to open location at Lewiston
Local NewsNov. 20
Denny’s looking to open location at Lewiston
GoFundMe raises more than $100,000 for family of Pullman boy who died in crash
Local NewsNov. 20
GoFundMe raises more than $100,000 for family of Pullman boy who died in crash
UI Extension to host wreath-making workshop
Local NewsNov. 20
UI Extension to host wreath-making workshop
Snow expected in Inland Northwest on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning
Local NewsNov. 20
Snow expected in Inland Northwest on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning
Lewiston man to get treatment after delivery of meth charge
Local NewsNov. 20
Lewiston man to get treatment after delivery of meth charge
Pullman budget finalized for next two years
Local NewsNov. 20
Pullman budget finalized for next two years
Conversations around fate of United deal continue
Local NewsNov. 20
Conversations around fate of United deal continue
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy