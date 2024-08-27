Melissa Niebel and Jerry Niebel.

Brooke Daly and Eric Daly.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Daniel A. Martinez Rodriguez, 23, of West Valley, Utah, charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, a felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 2.

William F. Burnside III, 33, of Las Vegas, charged with four counts of stalking in the first-degree, all felonies. Status conference hearing Dec. 2.

Dallas G. Hueth, 54, homeless, charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and fentanyl) and unlawful possession of a firearm, all felonies.