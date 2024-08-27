Sections
Local NewsNovember 22, 2024

Records

Of Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Stephen Michael Brashear and Lidia Fay Fulk, both of Lewiston.

Ethan Michael Eudy, of Anchorage, Alaska, and Alicia Yvonne Johnson, of

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Melissa Niebel and Jerry Niebel.

Brooke Daly and Eric Daly.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Daniel A. Martinez Rodriguez, 23, of West Valley, Utah, charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, a felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 2.

William F. Burnside III, 33, of Las Vegas, charged with four counts of stalking in the first-degree, all felonies. Status conference hearing Dec. 2.

Dallas G. Hueth, 54, homeless, charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and fentanyl) and unlawful possession of a firearm, all felonies.

