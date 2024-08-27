Of Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Stephen Michael Brashear and Lidia Fay Fulk, both of Lewiston.
Ethan Michael Eudy, of Anchorage, Alaska, and Alicia Yvonne Johnson, of
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Melissa Niebel and Jerry Niebel.
Brooke Daly and Eric Daly.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Daniel A. Martinez Rodriguez, 23, of West Valley, Utah, charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, a felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 2.
William F. Burnside III, 33, of Las Vegas, charged with four counts of stalking in the first-degree, all felonies. Status conference hearing Dec. 2.
Dallas G. Hueth, 54, homeless, charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and fentanyl) and unlawful possession of a firearm, all felonies.