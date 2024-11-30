Sections
Local News
Local NewsNovember 30, 2024

Records

Of Friday, Nov. 29, 2024

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Brettanie Jaeger-Pearson and Dustin Pearson, of Lewiston, a daughter, Emira Kay Pearson, born Monday.

Tara and Jacob Whitcomb, of Clarkston, a son, Deegan Dale Whitcomb, born Tuesday.

Nadia Wilson and Carlos Ornelas, of Clarkston, a daughter, Isabel Ellen Ornelas, born Wednesday.

Alexis Erickson and George Phillips, of Lewiston, a son, Jasper Atlas Phillips, born Tuesday.

Alexis Erickson and George Phillips, a daughter, Stormi Blu Phillips, born Tuesday.

