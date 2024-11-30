Of Friday, Nov. 29, 2024
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Brettanie Jaeger-Pearson and Dustin Pearson, of Lewiston, a daughter, Emira Kay Pearson, born Monday.
Tara and Jacob Whitcomb, of Clarkston, a son, Deegan Dale Whitcomb, born Tuesday.
Nadia Wilson and Carlos Ornelas, of Clarkston, a daughter, Isabel Ellen Ornelas, born Wednesday.
Alexis Erickson and George Phillips, of Lewiston, a son, Jasper Atlas Phillips, born Tuesday.
Alexis Erickson and George Phillips, a daughter, Stormi Blu Phillips, born Tuesday.