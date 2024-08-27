Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsDecember 3, 2024

Records

Of Monday, Dec. 2, 2024

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Karla and Brian Krueger, of Lewiston, a son, Kolter Sheldon Krueger, born Thursday.

Victoria Bradley and Zachary Fanjul, of Clarkston, a son, Jameson Lee Fanjul, born Wednesday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Amanda Nellesen and Joshua Nellesen.

Granted

Hank James Burns and Patricia Kathleen Cahill.

Magistrate Court

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Nez Perce County

Judge Victoria Olds

David C. Helm, 54, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of aggravated assault and intimidating a witness, all felonies. Status conference Dec. 9.

Allen M. Thacker, 44, of Craigmont, charged with possession of a controlled (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 9.

Joshua L. Bedard, 42, of Cottonwood, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony. Preliminary hearing Dec. 11.

Brandi D. Leister, 36, of Juliaetta, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 9.

Judge Karin Seubert

Jeremiah J. Squires, 38, homeless, charged with grand theft and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 9.

Elsie L. Paradiso, 70, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 16.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Tina Kernan

Raymond D. Edwards III, 25, no address provided, second-degree assault, domestic violence, sentenced to 15 months in prison, followed by 18 months in community custody.

Related
Local NewsDec. 3
Cost estimate for Lewiston: $37.7 million
Local NewsDec. 3
Happenings
Local NewsDec. 3
Deputies arrest Moses Lake man in connection to Friday morni...
Local NewsDec. 3
Father of Leighton Vander Esch arrestedin alleged domestic v...
Related
That’s a wrap on Memorial Bridge work
Local NewsDec. 3
That’s a wrap on Memorial Bridge work
Clarkston School District seeking bus drivers
Local NewsDec. 3
Clarkston School District seeking bus drivers
Clarkston School Board seeking applicants for vacancy
Local NewsDec. 3
Clarkston School Board seeking applicants for vacancy
WSP caps probe of WSU shooting
Local NewsDec. 3
WSP caps probe of WSU shooting
Clarkston roundabout making progress
Local NewsDec. 3
Clarkston roundabout making progress
Idaho lawmakers look toward anti-DEI legislation
Local NewsDec. 3
Idaho lawmakers look toward anti-DEI legislation
Moscow council approves city shop project
Local NewsDec. 3
Moscow council approves city shop project
Man arrested in alleged domestic violence incident outside of Riggins
Local NewsDec. 2
Man arrested in alleged domestic violence incident outside of Riggins
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy