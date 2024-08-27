Of Monday, Dec. 2, 2024
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Karla and Brian Krueger, of Lewiston, a son, Kolter Sheldon Krueger, born Thursday.
Victoria Bradley and Zachary Fanjul, of Clarkston, a son, Jameson Lee Fanjul, born Wednesday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Amanda Nellesen and Joshua Nellesen.
Granted
Hank James Burns and Patricia Kathleen Cahill.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Victoria Olds
David C. Helm, 54, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of aggravated assault and intimidating a witness, all felonies. Status conference Dec. 9.
Allen M. Thacker, 44, of Craigmont, charged with possession of a controlled (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 9.
Joshua L. Bedard, 42, of Cottonwood, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony. Preliminary hearing Dec. 11.
Brandi D. Leister, 36, of Juliaetta, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 9.
Judge Karin Seubert
Jeremiah J. Squires, 38, homeless, charged with grand theft and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 9.
Elsie L. Paradiso, 70, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 16.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Tina Kernan
Raymond D. Edwards III, 25, no address provided, second-degree assault, domestic violence, sentenced to 15 months in prison, followed by 18 months in community custody.