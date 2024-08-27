Nez Perce County

Judge Victoria Olds

David C. Helm, 54, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of aggravated assault and intimidating a witness, all felonies. Status conference Dec. 9.

Allen M. Thacker, 44, of Craigmont, charged with possession of a controlled (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 9.

Joshua L. Bedard, 42, of Cottonwood, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony. Preliminary hearing Dec. 11.

Brandi D. Leister, 36, of Juliaetta, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 9.

Judge Karin Seubert

Jeremiah J. Squires, 38, homeless, charged with grand theft and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 9.

Elsie L. Paradiso, 70, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 16.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Tina Kernan

Raymond D. Edwards III, 25, no address provided, second-degree assault, domestic violence, sentenced to 15 months in prison, followed by 18 months in community custody.