Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Victoria Olds

Kaulin J. Child, 49, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days, 55 days suspended, driver’s license suspended 180 days, supervised probation 364 days and pay $1,202.50.

Angela M. Brooks, 29, Juliaetta, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, supervised probation 364 days, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $716.90.

Judge Karin Seubert

Nathan D. Mclay, 42, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference Dec. 9.