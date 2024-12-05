Lacey G. Byxbe and John M. Byxbe.

Logan Spaulding and Alison Renea Spaulding.

Andrea Lyn Seal and Joseph W. Seal.

Singh Harshwinder and Kaur Manpreet.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

Cordell C. W. Deeds, 27, Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to felony harassment with a deadly weapon enhancement, second-degree malicious mischief with a deadly weapon enhancement.

Taylor M. Lydon, 34, Clarkston transient, pleaded not guilty to second-degree burglary, third-degree theft.

Alexander A. Voorhees, 28, no address available, five counts of forgery, two counts of second-degree identity theft, sentenced to 33 months in prison, 12 months of community custody.

Richard N. Williams, 27, Lewiston, second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, second-degree vehicle prowling, sentenced to 17 months in prison.

Amber R. Lueker, 40, Clarkston, second-degree theft, sentenced under First Time Offender Waiver (FTOW) to 30 days in jail, converted to 240 hours of community service, 12 months of community custody.

John B. Knopes, 58, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to felony DUI, operating a vehicle without an ignition lock.

Jose Perez Araujo, 46, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to residential burglary, domestic violence, violation of a court order.