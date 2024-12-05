Of Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kristen and Ryan Daly, of Lewiston, a son, Liam Patrick Daly, born Tuesday.
Abigail and Trevor McCarthy, of Lewiston, a son, Jamison Dean McCarthy, born Monday.
Noai and Kellen Meyer, of Lewiston, a daughter, Roseberry Elizabeth Meyer, born Tuesday.
Noai and Kellen Meyer, of Lewiston, a daughter, Reevka Susan Meyer, born Tuesday.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Rolly Overman and Sandra Overman.
Kathy L. Eller and Stanley J. Eller.
Granted
Lacey G. Byxbe and John M. Byxbe.
Logan Spaulding and Alison Renea Spaulding.
Andrea Lyn Seal and Joseph W. Seal.
Singh Harshwinder and Kaur Manpreet.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Cordell C. W. Deeds, 27, Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to felony harassment with a deadly weapon enhancement, second-degree malicious mischief with a deadly weapon enhancement.
Taylor M. Lydon, 34, Clarkston transient, pleaded not guilty to second-degree burglary, third-degree theft.
Alexander A. Voorhees, 28, no address available, five counts of forgery, two counts of second-degree identity theft, sentenced to 33 months in prison, 12 months of community custody.
Richard N. Williams, 27, Lewiston, second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, second-degree vehicle prowling, sentenced to 17 months in prison.
Amber R. Lueker, 40, Clarkston, second-degree theft, sentenced under First Time Offender Waiver (FTOW) to 30 days in jail, converted to 240 hours of community service, 12 months of community custody.
John B. Knopes, 58, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to felony DUI, operating a vehicle without an ignition lock.
Jose Perez Araujo, 46, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to residential burglary, domestic violence, violation of a court order.