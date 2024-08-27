Sections
Local NewsDecember 7, 2024

Records

Of Friday, Dec. 6, 2024

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Elizabeth Strickler and Jolene Ahrended.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Coeleen R. Coe, 43, of Gig Harbor, Wash., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to 3-7 years, sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, 46 days credit, seven years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $345.50.

Brandon H. Gibbs, 42, of Juliaetta, pleaded guilty to battery on a law enforcement officer, a felony. Sentenced to 3-5 years, retained jurisdiction 365 days, 93 days credit and pay $245.50.

Channelle J. Rasmussen, 22, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail discretionary, three days credit, three years felony probation, 100 hours community service and pay $345.50.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Christopher S. Minthorn, 19, of Lewiston, charged with domestic battery, a felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 16.

Amy J. McConville, 54, homeless, charged with domestic battery, a felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 16.

Tyler J. Murphy, 35, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, fentanyl), both felonies. Status conference hearing Dec. 16.

