Coeleen R. Coe, 43, of Gig Harbor, Wash., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to 3-7 years, sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, 46 days credit, seven years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $345.50.

Brandon H. Gibbs, 42, of Juliaetta, pleaded guilty to battery on a law enforcement officer, a felony. Sentenced to 3-5 years, retained jurisdiction 365 days, 93 days credit and pay $245.50.

Channelle J. Rasmussen, 22, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail discretionary, three days credit, three years felony probation, 100 hours community service and pay $345.50.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Christopher S. Minthorn, 19, of Lewiston, charged with domestic battery, a felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 16.

Amy J. McConville, 54, homeless, charged with domestic battery, a felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 16.

Tyler J. Murphy, 35, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, fentanyl), both felonies. Status conference hearing Dec. 16.