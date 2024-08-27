Of Friday, Dec. 6, 2024
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Elizabeth Strickler and Jolene Ahrended.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Coeleen R. Coe, 43, of Gig Harbor, Wash., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to 3-7 years, sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, 46 days credit, seven years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $345.50.
Brandon H. Gibbs, 42, of Juliaetta, pleaded guilty to battery on a law enforcement officer, a felony. Sentenced to 3-5 years, retained jurisdiction 365 days, 93 days credit and pay $245.50.
Channelle J. Rasmussen, 22, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail discretionary, three days credit, three years felony probation, 100 hours community service and pay $345.50.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Christopher S. Minthorn, 19, of Lewiston, charged with domestic battery, a felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 16.
Amy J. McConville, 54, homeless, charged with domestic battery, a felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 16.
Tyler J. Murphy, 35, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, fentanyl), both felonies. Status conference hearing Dec. 16.