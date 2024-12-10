Sections
Local NewsDecember 10, 2024

Records

Of Monday, Dec. 9, 2024

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Danielle Tomlinson and Shane Caster, of Lewiston, a daughter, Aurora Marie Caster, born Wednesday.

Maria and Michael Rogers, of Lewiston, a son, Thoryn Michael Rogers, born Thursday.

Kaitlynn and Samuel Richardson, of Clarkston, a daughter, Marley Dawn Richardson, born Thursday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Archie Jimmie Edward Lynn and Susanne Lynn.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Michelle K. Riddle, 43, of Lewiston, charged with witness intimidation, a felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 16.

Joshua B. Carr, 27, of New Meadows, Idaho, charged with DUI, felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 16.

Jeffrey D. Schreven, 61, of Winchester, charged with aggravated assault, a felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 16.

Joseph E. Wimberly, 39, of Asotin, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 16.

