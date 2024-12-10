Of Monday, Dec. 9, 2024
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Danielle Tomlinson and Shane Caster, of Lewiston, a daughter, Aurora Marie Caster, born Wednesday.
Maria and Michael Rogers, of Lewiston, a son, Thoryn Michael Rogers, born Thursday.
Kaitlynn and Samuel Richardson, of Clarkston, a daughter, Marley Dawn Richardson, born Thursday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Archie Jimmie Edward Lynn and Susanne Lynn.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Michelle K. Riddle, 43, of Lewiston, charged with witness intimidation, a felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 16.
Joshua B. Carr, 27, of New Meadows, Idaho, charged with DUI, felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 16.
Jeffrey D. Schreven, 61, of Winchester, charged with aggravated assault, a felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 16.
Joseph E. Wimberly, 39, of Asotin, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 16.