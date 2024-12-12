Of Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Alexandra and Marcus Allman, of Kamiah, a son, Spencer David Vincent Allman, born Sunday.
Ashley Cunningham and Micheal Fuson, of Lewiston, a son, Emmett Micheal James Fuson, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
NickyRay Jones and Jennifer Anne Taylor, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Gordon B. Hedenstrom, 61, of Pullman, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail, 55 days suspended, 48 hours of community service in lieu of four days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 364 days and pay $1,231.30.