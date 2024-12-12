Nez Perce County

NickyRay Jones and Jennifer Anne Taylor, both of Lewiston.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Gordon B. Hedenstrom, 61, of Pullman, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail, 55 days suspended, 48 hours of community service in lieu of four days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 364 days and pay $1,231.30.