Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsDecember 12, 2024

Records

Of Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Alexandra and Marcus Allman, of Kamiah, a son, Spencer David Vincent Allman, born Sunday.

Ashley Cunningham and Micheal Fuson, of Lewiston, a son, Emmett Micheal James Fuson, born Monday.

Marriage Licenses

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Nez Perce County

NickyRay Jones and Jennifer Anne Taylor, both of Lewiston.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Gordon B. Hedenstrom, 61, of Pullman, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail, 55 days suspended, 48 hours of community service in lieu of four days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 364 days and pay $1,231.30.

Related
Local NewsDec. 12
Sunflare chosen as WSU’s newest apple
Local NewsDec. 12
Community can vote on Vandal statue design
Local NewsDec. 12
Police: Two threatened to ‘shoot up’ the school
Local NewsDec. 12
Clarkston man guilty of making threats of violence
Related
More than a dozen break-ins reported on Military Hill
Local NewsDec. 12
More than a dozen break-ins reported on Military Hill
PRH now taking reservations for annual gala
Local NewsDec. 12
PRH now taking reservations for annual gala
Only one deficiency found in Pullman city audit
Local NewsDec. 12
Only one deficiency found in Pullman city audit
Groups petition for new grizzly scheme
Local NewsDec. 12
Groups petition for new grizzly scheme
WSU Pullman Interim Chancellor Dave Cillay accepts permanent position
Local NewsDec. 12
WSU Pullman Interim Chancellor Dave Cillay accepts permanent position
Send the Trib your letters to Santa
Local NewsDec. 12
Send the Trib your letters to Santa
Clarkston man guilty for making threats of violence
Local NewsDec. 11
Clarkston man guilty for making threats of violence
Power and Conservation Council reports progress
Local NewsDec. 11
Power and Conservation Council reports progress
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy