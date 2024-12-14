Sections
Local NewsDecember 14, 2024

Records

Of Friday, Dec. 13, 2024

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Jamie Hovey-Smith and Derrik Conley.

Granted

Candace Rowell and James Jackson Rowell.

Shayla Danielle McCollum and Brandon Patrick Petty.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Mark Monson

Daniel L. Jackson, 48, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years prison, 85 days credit and pay $285.50.

Judge Michelle Evans

Anthony N. Mitchell, 23, of Kamiah, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years prison, sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, 104 days credit, three years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $345.50.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Kevin D. Brotherton, 39, of Clarkston, charged with burglary, a felony. Preliminary hearing Dec. 23.

Kelcy D. Nesheim, 44, of Anatone, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing Dec. 23.

Lainey M. Ripley, 26, of Clarkston, charged with DUI, a felony. Preliminary hearing Dec. 23.

