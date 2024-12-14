Of Friday, Dec. 13, 2024
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Jamie Hovey-Smith and Derrik Conley.
Granted
Candace Rowell and James Jackson Rowell.
Shayla Danielle McCollum and Brandon Patrick Petty.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Daniel L. Jackson, 48, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years prison, 85 days credit and pay $285.50.
Judge Michelle Evans
Anthony N. Mitchell, 23, of Kamiah, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years prison, sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, 104 days credit, three years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $345.50.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Kevin D. Brotherton, 39, of Clarkston, charged with burglary, a felony. Preliminary hearing Dec. 23.
Kelcy D. Nesheim, 44, of Anatone, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing Dec. 23.
Lainey M. Ripley, 26, of Clarkston, charged with DUI, a felony. Preliminary hearing Dec. 23.