Judge Mark Monson

Daniel L. Jackson, 48, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years prison, 85 days credit and pay $285.50.

Judge Michelle Evans

Anthony N. Mitchell, 23, of Kamiah, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years prison, sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, 104 days credit, three years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $345.50.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Kevin D. Brotherton, 39, of Clarkston, charged with burglary, a felony. Preliminary hearing Dec. 23.

Kelcy D. Nesheim, 44, of Anatone, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing Dec. 23.

Lainey M. Ripley, 26, of Clarkston, charged with DUI, a felony. Preliminary hearing Dec. 23.