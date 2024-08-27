Of Monday, Dec. 16, 2024
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Hailey West and Dakota Whittaker, of Lapwai, a son, Nathaniel Allen Michael Whittaker, born Saturday.
Amy and Tim Long, of Moscow, a son, Henry Robert Hong Yi Long, born Sunday.
Savannah Wright and Cole Copeland, of Clarkston, a daughter, Scottie Jo Copeland, born Sunday.
Rayanne Coy and Rick Beidman, of Lewiston, a daughter, Luna Marie Beidman, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Galen Lee Stetson and Rebecca Lynn Winker, both of Lewiston.