Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsDecember 17, 2024

Records

Of Monday, Dec. 16, 2024

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Hailey West and Dakota Whittaker, of Lapwai, a son, Nathaniel Allen Michael Whittaker, born Saturday.

Amy and Tim Long, of Moscow, a son, Henry Robert Hong Yi Long, born Sunday.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Savannah Wright and Cole Copeland, of Clarkston, a daughter, Scottie Jo Copeland, born Sunday.

Rayanne Coy and Rick Beidman, of Lewiston, a daughter, Luna Marie Beidman, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Galen Lee Stetson and Rebecca Lynn Winker, both of Lewiston.

Related
Local NewsDec. 17
Lewiston firefighters receive promotions
Local NewsDec. 17
Happenings
Local NewsDec. 17
Open burning season ends in Asotin County
Local NewsDec. 17
Professor: UI diversity offices to close
Related
Idaho Dept. of Lands names new state forester
Local NewsDec. 17
Idaho Dept. of Lands names new state forester
Professor: UI diversity offices to close
Local NewsDec. 17
Professor: UI diversity offices to close
Survivors seek a reckoning as FBI investigates abuse in little-known sect
Local NewsDec. 16
Survivors seek a reckoning as FBI investigates abuse in little-known sect
Lewiston Tribune Podcast
Local NewsDec. 15
Lewiston Tribune Podcast
Up Front: Secret prize inside: Merry Christmas from the Tribune
Local NewsDec. 15
Up Front: Secret prize inside: Merry Christmas from the Tribune
The ‘happier side’ of criminal justice system
Local NewsDec. 15
The ‘happier side’ of criminal justice system
Idaho’s employers, workers brace for Trump immigration policies, deportations
Local NewsDec. 15
Idaho’s employers, workers brace for Trump immigration policies, deportations
Send the Tribune your letters to Santa
Local NewsDec. 15
Send the Tribune your letters to Santa
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy