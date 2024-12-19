Of Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Katharyn Kellie Luft and Jaydee K. McArthur Senior
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Jacob Charles Trickey and Alaina Elizabeth Trickey
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Keegan C. Brown, 19, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to stalking in the first-degree, a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years, sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, five years felony probation and pay $245.50.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Bailey S. Brown, 19, of Juliaetta, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 12 months and pay $716.
David M. Bargas, 27, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 60 days jail, 55 days suspended, one day credit, driver’s license suspended 90 days, 24 hours of community service, supervised probation 364 days and pay 1,216.90.
Quinn L. Clark-Lojek, 22, of Greenacres, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, 12 hours of community service in lieu of one day jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 364 days and pay $709.70.