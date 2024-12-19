District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Mark Monson

Keegan C. Brown, 19, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to stalking in the first-degree, a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years, sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, five years felony probation and pay $245.50.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Bailey S. Brown, 19, of Juliaetta, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 12 months and pay $716.

David M. Bargas, 27, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 60 days jail, 55 days suspended, one day credit, driver’s license suspended 90 days, 24 hours of community service, supervised probation 364 days and pay 1,216.90.

Quinn L. Clark-Lojek, 22, of Greenacres, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, 12 hours of community service in lieu of one day jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 364 days and pay $709.70.