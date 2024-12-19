Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsDecember 19, 2024

Records

Of Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Katharyn Kellie Luft and Jaydee K. McArthur Senior

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Granted

Jacob Charles Trickey and Alaina Elizabeth Trickey

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Mark Monson

Keegan C. Brown, 19, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to stalking in the first-degree, a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years, sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, five years felony probation and pay $245.50.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Bailey S. Brown, 19, of Juliaetta, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 12 months and pay $716.

David M. Bargas, 27, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 60 days jail, 55 days suspended, one day credit, driver’s license suspended 90 days, 24 hours of community service, supervised probation 364 days and pay 1,216.90.

Quinn L. Clark-Lojek, 22, of Greenacres, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, 12 hours of community service in lieu of one day jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 364 days and pay $709.70.

Related
Local NewsDec. 19
COMMENTARY: Family fun will abound with these board games
Local NewsDec. 19
Ed board OKs resolution banning DEI
Local NewsDec. 19
Feds plan update of salmon narrative
Local NewsDec. 19
WSU team looks to keep soil healthy
Related
WSU crowdfunding program sees record-high participation, more than $28K from donations
Local NewsDec. 19
WSU crowdfunding program sees record-high participation, more than $28K from donations
Federal agencies plan update of salmon and dams study
Local NewsDec. 18
Federal agencies plan update of salmon and dams study
UPDATED 4:48 P.M.: Idaho hires former assistant Thomas Ford Jr. as head football coach
Local NewsDec. 18
UPDATED 4:48 P.M.: Idaho hires former assistant Thomas Ford Jr. as head football coach
UPDATED AT 2:14 P.M.: Jake Dickert leaves WSU to coach Wake Forest
Local NewsDec. 18
UPDATED AT 2:14 P.M.: Jake Dickert leaves WSU to coach Wake Forest
Clarkston poised to eliminate city admin job
Local NewsDec. 18
Clarkston poised to eliminate city admin job
House fire causes smoke plume
Local NewsDec. 18
House fire causes smoke plume
Proposal for United replacement possible soon
Local NewsDec. 18
Proposal for United replacement possible soon
Journalist: Christ Church influential among Christian nationalists
Local NewsDec. 18
Journalist: Christ Church influential among Christian nationalists
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy