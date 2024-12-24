Granted

Darcy James Anderson and Faliesha A. Anderson.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Brad W. Blevins, 47, of Spokane Valley, pleaded guilty to attempt to flee an officer in a motor vehicle, a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years, sentence suspended, 54 days credit, 30 days jail discretionary, driver’s license suspended one year, three years felony probation and pay $245.50.

Kaden S. Browne, 20, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 30 days jail discretionary, 23 days credit, 10 years felony probation and pay $245.50.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

William E. Hopkins, 46, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony.

Paige W. Lenhart, 23, of Clarkston, charged with attempted to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, a felony.

Roy A. Charvet, 32, of Pasco, charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), a felony.

Jennifer Stokes, 52, of Culdesac, charged with two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, a felony.

David P. Rorberg, 25, of Pomeroy, charged with attempt to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, a felony.