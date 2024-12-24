Sections
Local NewsDecember 24, 2024

Records

Of Monday, Dec. 23, 2024

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Haylee and Trevor Sperry, of Asotin, a daughter, Saydee Ann Sperry, born Sunday.

Chelsea and Jarek Browning, of Orofino, a daughter, Paisley Julien Browning, born Saturday.

Morning Star Andrew and Samson Siolo, of Lapwai, a son, Hercules Kamai Siolo, born Dec. 18.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Reagan Thomas Paden and Nancy Ann Barley, both of Lewiston.

Parker Joel McGill and Hope Isabelle Scott, both of Lewiston.

Adam Joshua Riggs, of Lewiston, and Francis Janette Rains, of Asotin.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Deanna Masters and Travis Masters.

Granted

Darcy James Anderson and Faliesha A. Anderson.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Brad W. Blevins, 47, of Spokane Valley, pleaded guilty to attempt to flee an officer in a motor vehicle, a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years, sentence suspended, 54 days credit, 30 days jail discretionary, driver’s license suspended one year, three years felony probation and pay $245.50.

Kaden S. Browne, 20, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 30 days jail discretionary, 23 days credit, 10 years felony probation and pay $245.50.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

William E. Hopkins, 46, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony.

Paige W. Lenhart, 23, of Clarkston, charged with attempted to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, a felony.

Roy A. Charvet, 32, of Pasco, charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), a felony.

Jennifer Stokes, 52, of Culdesac, charged with two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, a felony.

David P. Rorberg, 25, of Pomeroy, charged with attempt to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, a felony.

