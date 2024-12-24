Of Monday, Dec. 23, 2024
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Haylee and Trevor Sperry, of Asotin, a daughter, Saydee Ann Sperry, born Sunday.
Chelsea and Jarek Browning, of Orofino, a daughter, Paisley Julien Browning, born Saturday.
Morning Star Andrew and Samson Siolo, of Lapwai, a son, Hercules Kamai Siolo, born Dec. 18.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Reagan Thomas Paden and Nancy Ann Barley, both of Lewiston.
Parker Joel McGill and Hope Isabelle Scott, both of Lewiston.
Adam Joshua Riggs, of Lewiston, and Francis Janette Rains, of Asotin.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Deanna Masters and Travis Masters.
Granted
Darcy James Anderson and Faliesha A. Anderson.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Brad W. Blevins, 47, of Spokane Valley, pleaded guilty to attempt to flee an officer in a motor vehicle, a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years, sentence suspended, 54 days credit, 30 days jail discretionary, driver’s license suspended one year, three years felony probation and pay $245.50.
Kaden S. Browne, 20, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 30 days jail discretionary, 23 days credit, 10 years felony probation and pay $245.50.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
William E. Hopkins, 46, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony.
Paige W. Lenhart, 23, of Clarkston, charged with attempted to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, a felony.
Roy A. Charvet, 32, of Pasco, charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), a felony.
Jennifer Stokes, 52, of Culdesac, charged with two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, a felony.
David P. Rorberg, 25, of Pomeroy, charged with attempt to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, a felony.