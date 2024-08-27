Sections
Local NewsDecember 28, 2024

Records

Of Friday, Dec. 27, 2024

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Melissa and Derrick Covert, of Lewiston, a daughter, Avery Kay Covert, born Thursday.

Marilyn Caballero and Brett Howard, of Fife, Wash., a daughter, Renny Marie Howard, born Friday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Abbigail Matthews and Cody Matthews.

Eric Behler and Jewell Behler.

Granted

Corrina Cox and Timothy Cox.

Jerry Dean Niebel and Melissa Elaine Niebel.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Eric E. Pollan, 28, of Lewiston, charged with aggravated assault, a felony. Status conference hearing Jan. 6.

John W. Fine, 57, of Lewiston, charged with failure to register as a sex offender, a felony. Status conference hearing Jan. 6.

