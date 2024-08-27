Of Friday, Dec. 27, 2024
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Melissa and Derrick Covert, of Lewiston, a daughter, Avery Kay Covert, born Thursday.
Marilyn Caballero and Brett Howard, of Fife, Wash., a daughter, Renny Marie Howard, born Friday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Abbigail Matthews and Cody Matthews.
Eric Behler and Jewell Behler.
Granted
Corrina Cox and Timothy Cox.
Jerry Dean Niebel and Melissa Elaine Niebel.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Eric E. Pollan, 28, of Lewiston, charged with aggravated assault, a felony. Status conference hearing Jan. 6.
John W. Fine, 57, of Lewiston, charged with failure to register as a sex offender, a felony. Status conference hearing Jan. 6.