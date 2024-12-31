Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsDecember 31, 2024

Records

Of Monday, Dec. 30, 2024

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Kaleigh and Tory Knebel, of Pomeroy, a son, Frederick Noah Knebel, born Saturday.

Tiffany Gowdy and Billy Henry, of Lapwai, a daughter, Nessa Reign Alisa Henry, born Friday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Randall Mack Fairbank and Dealiah Jo Johnson, both of Clarkston.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Joel Patterson Griffin and Marisa Roseanne Nelson, both of Boise.

Lauphy Padayao Adams and Rebekah Colleen Thompson, both of Viola.

Jeffrey James Mielke and Erin Skyler Abbott, both of Lewiston.

Harley Clarence Willmore and Morgan Lafaye Smith, both of Lewiston.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Joshua C. Dagner, 33, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), a felony. Status conference hearing Jan. 6.

Related
Local NewsDec. 31
Cops call Pullman shooting isolated
Local NewsDec. 31
Carter left impact on Idaho
Local NewsDec. 31
Clarkston man who died from gunshot wound identified
Local NewsDec. 31
Happenings
Related
Nez Perce-Clearwater forest hires boss
Local NewsDec. 31
Nez Perce-Clearwater forest hires boss
One person injured in two-vehicle crash 4 miles west of Colfax
Local NewsDec. 31
One person injured in two-vehicle crash 4 miles west of Colfax
Pullman police chief accused of harassment
Local NewsDec. 31
Pullman police chief accused of harassment
Palouse Habitat for Humanity plans public memorial for Carter
Local NewsDec. 31
Palouse Habitat for Humanity plans public memorial for Carter
Clarkston man who died from gunshot wound identified
Local NewsDec. 30
Clarkston man who died from gunshot wound identified
Clarkston man dies from gunshot wound after being found in a vehicle Sunday afternoon
Local NewsDec. 30
Clarkston man dies from gunshot wound after being found in a vehicle Sunday afternoon
Jimmy Carter, the 39th U.S. president, has died at 100
Local NewsDec. 29
Jimmy Carter, the 39th U.S. president, has died at 100
UPDATE AT 12:26 P.M.: Man missing in Waha area found and is 'just fine'
Local NewsDec. 29
UPDATE AT 12:26 P.M.: Man missing in Waha area found and is 'just fine'
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy