Of Monday, Dec. 30, 2024
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kaleigh and Tory Knebel, of Pomeroy, a son, Frederick Noah Knebel, born Saturday.
Tiffany Gowdy and Billy Henry, of Lapwai, a daughter, Nessa Reign Alisa Henry, born Friday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Randall Mack Fairbank and Dealiah Jo Johnson, both of Clarkston.
Joel Patterson Griffin and Marisa Roseanne Nelson, both of Boise.
Lauphy Padayao Adams and Rebekah Colleen Thompson, both of Viola.
Jeffrey James Mielke and Erin Skyler Abbott, both of Lewiston.
Harley Clarence Willmore and Morgan Lafaye Smith, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Joshua C. Dagner, 33, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), a felony. Status conference hearing Jan. 6.