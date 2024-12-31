Joel Patterson Griffin and Marisa Roseanne Nelson, both of Boise.

Lauphy Padayao Adams and Rebekah Colleen Thompson, both of Viola.

Jeffrey James Mielke and Erin Skyler Abbott, both of Lewiston.

Harley Clarence Willmore and Morgan Lafaye Smith, both of Lewiston.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Joshua C. Dagner, 33, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), a felony. Status conference hearing Jan. 6.