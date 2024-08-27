Sections
Local NewsJanuary 7, 2025

Records

Of Monday, Jan. 6, 2025

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Marissa and Jared Weber, of Clarkston, a son, Solomon Matthew Weber, born Friday.

Hannah Jenkins and Tyler Northern, of Lewiston, a son, Archer Lewis Jenkins, born Friday.

Mikayla and Zed Fowler, of Clarkston, a daughter, Blake Olivia Nicole Fowler, born Sunday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Christopher Allen Thieme and Christine Yvonne Stubblefield, both of Craigmont.

Asotin County

Jessica Renee Helm and Justin Douglas Cox.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

Stephen R. Jackson, 48, Clarkston, five counts of second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass, sentenced to 68 months in prison.

Tyson J. Romaneschi, 38, Clarkston, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, three counts of reckless endangerment, possession of methamphetamine, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Judge Tina Kernan

John B. Knopes, 58, Clarkston, felony DUI, sentenced to 22 months in prison.

