Asotin County

Jessica Renee Helm and Justin Douglas Cox.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

Stephen R. Jackson, 48, Clarkston, five counts of second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass, sentenced to 68 months in prison.

Tyson J. Romaneschi, 38, Clarkston, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, three counts of reckless endangerment, possession of methamphetamine, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Judge Tina Kernan

John B. Knopes, 58, Clarkston, felony DUI, sentenced to 22 months in prison.