Of Monday, Jan. 6, 2025
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Marissa and Jared Weber, of Clarkston, a son, Solomon Matthew Weber, born Friday.
Hannah Jenkins and Tyler Northern, of Lewiston, a son, Archer Lewis Jenkins, born Friday.
Mikayla and Zed Fowler, of Clarkston, a daughter, Blake Olivia Nicole Fowler, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Christopher Allen Thieme and Christine Yvonne Stubblefield, both of Craigmont.
Asotin County
Jessica Renee Helm and Justin Douglas Cox.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Stephen R. Jackson, 48, Clarkston, five counts of second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass, sentenced to 68 months in prison.
Tyson J. Romaneschi, 38, Clarkston, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, three counts of reckless endangerment, possession of methamphetamine, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Judge Tina Kernan
John B. Knopes, 58, Clarkston, felony DUI, sentenced to 22 months in prison.