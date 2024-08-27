Judge Michelle Evans

Natasha R. Leachman, 37, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years, sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, 52 days credit, three years felony probation, 100 hours community service and pay $609.50.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Sheri D. Wood, 57, of Lenore, charged with aggravated battery, a felony. Status conference hearing Monday.

Tamara R. Apfelbeck, 40, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Monday.

Joshua A. Shingleton, 37, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and destruction or alteration of evidence, both felonies. Status conference hearing Monday.

Carrie D. Marksmeier, 48, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 364 days and pay $202.50.

Joshua W. Hayne, 34, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, one day credit, 12 hours of community service, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 12 months and pay $709.70.

Tanya M. Doffing, 42, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 12 months and pay $216.90.

Tyler L. Evans, 28, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 12 months and pay $716.90.

Robert A. Moss, 22, of Cottonwood, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, credit one day, 12 hours of community service in lieu of one day jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 364 days and pay $709.70.

Justin T. Yorke, 47, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 26 days suspended, driver’s license suspended 90 days, 12 months supervised probation and pay $702.50.

Judge Victoria Olds

Kristy A. Price, 44, homeless, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, fentanyl), both felonies. Status conference hearing Monday.

Michael P. Sallas, 62, homeless, charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana), all felonies. Status conference hearing Monday.

Miona M. Haugen, 40, of Kamiah, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony.