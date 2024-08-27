Of Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Renee Duman and Anthony Verdino, of Cottonwood, a son, Teo Luciano Verdino, born Monday.
Kylie and Nick Jacobs, of Uniontown, a son, Dean Edwin Jacobs, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Cody Edward Young and Athena Marie Sadorus, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Michael Troit and Aurora Troit.
Tannya McGuirk and Arthur Berger.
Granted
Taylor Alexandra Morrison and Bruce Anthony Wheeler.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Natasha R. Leachman, 37, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years, sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, 52 days credit, three years felony probation, 100 hours community service and pay $609.50.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Sheri D. Wood, 57, of Lenore, charged with aggravated battery, a felony. Status conference hearing Monday.
Tamara R. Apfelbeck, 40, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Monday.
Joshua A. Shingleton, 37, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and destruction or alteration of evidence, both felonies. Status conference hearing Monday.
Carrie D. Marksmeier, 48, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 364 days and pay $202.50.
Joshua W. Hayne, 34, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, one day credit, 12 hours of community service, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 12 months and pay $709.70.
Tanya M. Doffing, 42, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 12 months and pay $216.90.
Tyler L. Evans, 28, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 12 months and pay $716.90.
Robert A. Moss, 22, of Cottonwood, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, credit one day, 12 hours of community service in lieu of one day jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 364 days and pay $709.70.
Justin T. Yorke, 47, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 26 days suspended, driver’s license suspended 90 days, 12 months supervised probation and pay $702.50.
Judge Victoria Olds
Kristy A. Price, 44, homeless, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, fentanyl), both felonies. Status conference hearing Monday.
Michael P. Sallas, 62, homeless, charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana), all felonies. Status conference hearing Monday.
Miona M. Haugen, 40, of Kamiah, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony.