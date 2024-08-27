Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsJanuary 9, 2025

Records

Of Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Donald Lee Adams, of Gold Beach, Ore., and Marie Jeanne Boyer, of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Filed

Tara Moore and Joshua Moore.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Victoria Olds

Heather O. Flores, 28, of Orofino, charged with possession of a forged check, a felony. Preliminary hearing Jan. 22.

Matthew L. Bitton, 51, of Spokane, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing Jan. 22.

Related
Local NewsJan. 9
Two fires point to issues with old homes
Local NewsJan. 9
Feds float new rule for griz protection
Local NewsJan. 9
Skaug wants to make it harder to pass initiatives
Local NewsJan. 9
Local business hopes to help one lucky guy find love
Related
Police arrest suspect in Spaulding Street slashing spree
Local NewsJan. 9
Police arrest suspect in Spaulding Street slashing spree
Moscow people’s march and rally scheduled for Jan. 18
Local NewsJan. 9
Moscow people’s march and rally scheduled for Jan. 18
Man held on $100,000 for vehicle chase
Local NewsJan. 9
Man held on $100,000 for vehicle chase
Old Asotin County murder-for-hire case defendant granted clemency
Local NewsJan. 9
Old Asotin County murder-for-hire case defendant granted clemency
UI women’s center holds celebration before closure
Local NewsJan. 9
UI women’s center holds celebration before closure
Pullman water main break results in outages, closures
Local NewsJan. 9
Pullman water main break results in outages, closures
The worrisome adventuresof a chicken named Houdini
Local NewsJan. 9
The worrisome adventuresof a chicken named Houdini
Wildfires burn out of control across Los Angeles area and kill 2 as thousands flee homes
Local NewsJan. 8
Wildfires burn out of control across Los Angeles area and kill 2 as thousands flee homes
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy