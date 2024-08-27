Filed

Tara Moore and Joshua Moore.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Victoria Olds

Heather O. Flores, 28, of Orofino, charged with possession of a forged check, a felony. Preliminary hearing Jan. 22.

Matthew L. Bitton, 51, of Spokane, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing Jan. 22.