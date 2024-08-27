Of Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Donald Lee Adams, of Gold Beach, Ore., and Marie Jeanne Boyer, of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Tara Moore and Joshua Moore.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Victoria Olds
Heather O. Flores, 28, of Orofino, charged with possession of a forged check, a felony. Preliminary hearing Jan. 22.
Matthew L. Bitton, 51, of Spokane, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing Jan. 22.