Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

Jeremiah D. Bass-Larrea, 44, New Meadows, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, sentenced to three months in jail.

Taylor M. Lydon, 34, Clarkston transient, second-degree burglary, sentenced to three months in jail.

Bam Chevelle, 43, Clarkston, intimidating a witness, domestic violence, fourth-degree assault, felony of a court order, sentenced to 60 months in prison, 12 months of community custody.