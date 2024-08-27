Of Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Morgan and Cale Culton, of Juliaetta, a daughter, Elloise Ray Culton, born Wednesday.
Shaylee and Caleb Bren, of Clarkston, a son, Asher Isaiah Bren, born Thursday.
Rebecca and Frank Spencer, of Cottonwood, a daughter, Grace Maxine Spencer, born Wednesday.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Chelsea Tucker and Haley Tucker.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Jeremiah D. Bass-Larrea, 44, New Meadows, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, sentenced to three months in jail.
Taylor M. Lydon, 34, Clarkston transient, second-degree burglary, sentenced to three months in jail.
Bam Chevelle, 43, Clarkston, intimidating a witness, domestic violence, fourth-degree assault, felony of a court order, sentenced to 60 months in prison, 12 months of community custody.