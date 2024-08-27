Sections
Local NewsJanuary 10, 2025

Records

Of Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Morgan and Cale Culton, of Juliaetta, a daughter, Elloise Ray Culton, born Wednesday.

Shaylee and Caleb Bren, of Clarkston, a son, Asher Isaiah Bren, born Thursday.

Rebecca and Frank Spencer, of Cottonwood, a daughter, Grace Maxine Spencer, born Wednesday.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Chelsea Tucker and Haley Tucker.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

Jeremiah D. Bass-Larrea, 44, New Meadows, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, sentenced to three months in jail.

Taylor M. Lydon, 34, Clarkston transient, second-degree burglary, sentenced to three months in jail.

Bam Chevelle, 43, Clarkston, intimidating a witness, domestic violence, fourth-degree assault, felony of a court order, sentenced to 60 months in prison, 12 months of community custody.

