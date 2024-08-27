Sections
Local NewsJanuary 16, 2025

Records

Of Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025

Marriage Licenses

Asotin County

Vance Xavier Glover and Danita Renee Dynes, both of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Alan Brown and Ellen Brown.

Granted

Kylie Bear and Tyler J. Bear.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Cale D. and Darci L. Adamson.

Melissa Finley and Billy Lemus.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

Kelli L. Duxbury, 40, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Joseph L. Harvill, 49, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Joseph E. Jordan, 23, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Alta D. L. Wagar, 31, Clarkston, attempted residential burglary, domestic violence, felony harassment, sentenced to 47 days in jail under First Time Offender Waiver (FTOW), credit for 17 days served, remaining 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.

David C. Moody, 36, Clarkston, bribing a witness, tampering with a witness, two counts of violation of a domestic violence court order, sentenced to 36 months in prison.

Kerry A. S. Foredyce, 18, Clarkston, cyber harassment, tampering with a witness, sentenced under First Time Offender Waiver (FTOW) to 30 days in jail, converted to 240 hours of community service, and 12 months of community custody.

Tasheena S. Picker, 30, Clarkston, first-degree burglary, sentenced under Mental Health Sentencing Alternative (MHSA) to 24 months of community custody.

Derrick C. Kokko, 40, transient, residential burglary, sentenced to 73.5 months in prison.

