Of Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Marissa and Byron Olsen, of Lewiston, a son Bentley Martin Olsen, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Laureld Payton Bigler and Zoila Zarahemla Smith Vilchez Hualinga, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Granted
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Granted
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Name Here
Asotin County
Judge Name Here
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Name Here
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Name Here
Lawsuits
Traffic Accidents
Fire Calls
Crime Reports