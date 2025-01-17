Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsJanuary 17, 2025

Records

Of Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Marissa and Byron Olsen, of Lewiston, a son Bentley Martin Olsen, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Laureld Payton Bigler and Zoila Zarahemla Smith Vilchez Hualinga, both of Lewiston.

Asotin County

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Granted

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Granted

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Name Here

Asotin County

Judge Name Here

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Name Here

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Name Here

Lawsuits

Traffic Accidents

Fire Calls

Crime Reports

Related
Local NewsJan. 17
Forensic evidence reviewed in murder trial
Local NewsJan. 17
Benefit planned Saturday for those affect by Cardiff explosi...
Local NewsJan. 17
Idaho Budget committee fumbles with dueling proposals
Local NewsJan. 17
ITD dismisses walkway safety concerns
Related
Kohberger hearings scheduled for next week
Local NewsJan. 17
Kohberger hearings scheduled for next week
Lewis Clark Animal Shelter hires new veterinarian
Local NewsJan. 17
Lewis Clark Animal Shelter hires new veterinarian
Bill limiting flags in Idaho schools heads to House
Local NewsJan. 17
Bill limiting flags in Idaho schools heads to House
Officer: Spray tried to flee during arrest
Local NewsJan. 16
Officer: Spray tried to flee during arrest
Chief Justice Bevan says rural judges need relief
Local NewsJan. 16
Chief Justice Bevan says rural judges need relief
Idaho governor orders flags to fly at full staff on Inauguration Day
Local NewsJan. 16
Idaho governor orders flags to fly at full staff on Inauguration Day
U.S. sues firm backing Moscow-based company
Local NewsJan. 16
U.S. sues firm backing Moscow-based company
Little orders flags at full staff Monday
Local NewsJan. 16
Little orders flags at full staff Monday
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy