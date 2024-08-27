Nez Perce County

Judge Mark Monson

Sarah L. Painter, 30, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, both felonies. Sentenced to 2-5 years, sentence suspended, 365 retained jurisdiction for each charge and pay $531.

Lacey M. Gustin, 23, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 3-5 years, sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, four years felony probation, 100 hours of community service for each charge and pay $631.

Miguel A. Guzman Garcia, 37, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to lewd conduct with a child under 16, a felony. Sentenced to 3-10 years, sentence suspended, 90 days local jail, two days credit, 30 days jail discretionary, 10 years felony probation and pay $545.50.

Dartanian E. Kauffman, 24, of Coeur d’Alene, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felony, both felonies. Sentenced to 2-5 years, sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, five years felony probation for each charge, 100 hours of community service and pay $591.

Judge Michelle Evans

Sheane K. Christianson-Roper, 26, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to 30 days jail discretionary, five days credit, three years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $477.50.

Forest L. Knight, 30, of Coeur d’Alene, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years, sentence suspended, 29 days credit, 30 days jail discretionary, three years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $709.50.

Samantha N. Rager, 34, of Pomeroy, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years, sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, four years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $609.50.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Victoria Olds

Steven H. Taylor, 65, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, two days credit, supervised probation 364 days, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $702.50.

Joshua M. Brown, 46, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 27 days suspended, one day credit, 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 364 days and pay $716.90.

Michael D. Bartlett, 46, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 29 days suspended, one day credit, supervised probation six months, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $452.50.

Judge Karin Seubert

Jeremiah J. A. Willis, 31, of Asotin, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Jan. 27.