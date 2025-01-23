Of Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Atreyu James Gantz and Nicole Christine Rutherford, both of Pullman.
Fredrick Joseph Engle and Angelina Engle, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Danielle Stamey and Tony Stamey.
Demetric Wolde and Tekle Wolde.
Granted
Patrick Alan Warren and Rebecca Lynn Warren.
John Kevin Elsbury and Nancy Jo Elsbury.
Eric Robert Behler and Jewell I. Behler.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Ryin J. Umphenour, 22, of Weippe, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 3.
Eshaniah R. McGahney, 27, of Lewiston, charged with two counts possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and heroin), both felonies. Status conference hearing Feb. 3.