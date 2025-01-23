Sections
Local NewsJanuary 23, 2025

Records

Of Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Atreyu James Gantz and Nicole Christine Rutherford, both of Pullman.

Fredrick Joseph Engle and Angelina Engle, both of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Danielle Stamey and Tony Stamey.

Demetric Wolde and Tekle Wolde.

Granted

Patrick Alan Warren and Rebecca Lynn Warren.

John Kevin Elsbury and Nancy Jo Elsbury.

Eric Robert Behler and Jewell I. Behler.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Ryin J. Umphenour, 22, of Weippe, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 3.

Eshaniah R. McGahney, 27, of Lewiston, charged with two counts possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and heroin), both felonies. Status conference hearing Feb. 3.

