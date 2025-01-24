Of Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kayla Pence and Daniel Pence Jr., of Nezperce, a son, Waylon Wayne Pence, born Wednesday.
Delisa and Wilson Kaschmitter, of Lewiston, a daughter, Willow Rayann Kaschmitter, born Wednesday.
Lily Mowry and Brandon Wieber, of Lewiston, a son, Atlas Lee Wieber, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Joseph Armstrong Rupe and Andrea Lyn Seal, both of Lewiston.
Kevin George Thornton and Lyric Shaye Brunner, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Joseph L. Nilson, 36, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years, retained jurisdiction 365 days and pay $285.50.
Rodney R. Snodderly, 56, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to battery on a law enforcement officer, a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years, sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, four years felony probation and pay $245.50.
Cheyenne J. Wright, 44, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years, sentence suspended, four years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $345.50.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Nickalos G. Yates, 41, of Lewiston, charged with aggravated assault and grand theft, both felonies. Status conference hearing Feb. 3.
Nathan G. Peterson, 20, of Lewiston, charged with first-degree stalking, a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 3.
Austin C. Burke, 27, of Lewiston, charged with failure to register as a sex offender, a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 3.
Brandon W. Wischmann, 31, of Lewiston, charged with aggravated assault, a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 3.