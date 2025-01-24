Sections
Local NewsJanuary 24, 2025

Records

Of Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Kayla Pence and Daniel Pence Jr., of Nezperce, a son, Waylon Wayne Pence, born Wednesday.

Delisa and Wilson Kaschmitter, of Lewiston, a daughter, Willow Rayann Kaschmitter, born Wednesday.

Lily Mowry and Brandon Wieber, of Lewiston, a son, Atlas Lee Wieber, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Joseph Armstrong Rupe and Andrea Lyn Seal, both of Lewiston.

Kevin George Thornton and Lyric Shaye Brunner, both of Lewiston.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Mark Monson

Joseph L. Nilson, 36, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years, retained jurisdiction 365 days and pay $285.50.

Rodney R. Snodderly, 56, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to battery on a law enforcement officer, a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years, sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, four years felony probation and pay $245.50.

Cheyenne J. Wright, 44, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years, sentence suspended, four years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $345.50.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Nickalos G. Yates, 41, of Lewiston, charged with aggravated assault and grand theft, both felonies. Status conference hearing Feb. 3.

Nathan G. Peterson, 20, of Lewiston, charged with first-degree stalking, a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 3.

Austin C. Burke, 27, of Lewiston, charged with failure to register as a sex offender, a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 3.

Brandon W. Wischmann, 31, of Lewiston, charged with aggravated assault, a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 3.

