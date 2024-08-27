Granted

Kristina Jaymes Hoisington and Kyle Loren Hoisington.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Dylan J. McKelway, 27, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail, 50 days suspended, one day credit, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days jail, driver’s license suspended 180 days and pay $1,238.50.

Delta M. Heidelberger, 40, of Winchester, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 180 days jail, 165 days suspended, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months and pay $952.50.

Judge Victoria Olds

Dale R. Tripplet, 27, of Culdesac, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and destruction of evidence, both felonies. Status conference hearing Feb. 3.

Myranda M. Roberts, 32, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 3.