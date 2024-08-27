Of Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Angela Ratliff and Steven Barr.
Deborah Withey and Patrick Withey.
Lillian Card and Darren Card.
Lacey Ringering and Casey Wood.
Ashley Brown and Jordan Brown.
Granted
Kristina Jaymes Hoisington and Kyle Loren Hoisington.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Dylan J. McKelway, 27, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail, 50 days suspended, one day credit, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days jail, driver’s license suspended 180 days and pay $1,238.50.
Delta M. Heidelberger, 40, of Winchester, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 180 days jail, 165 days suspended, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months and pay $952.50.
Judge Victoria Olds
Dale R. Tripplet, 27, of Culdesac, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and destruction of evidence, both felonies. Status conference hearing Feb. 3.
Myranda M. Roberts, 32, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 3.