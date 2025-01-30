Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsJanuary 30, 2025

Records

Of Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Karen Schwartz and Ralph Schwartz.

District Court

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Kevin D. Brotherton, 39, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony. Sentenced to 4-10 years prison, retained jurisdiction 365 days and pay $245.50.

Zachary R. Roy, 24, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years prison, retained jurisdiction 365 days, 99 days credit and pay $285.50.

Nathan F. Tannahill, 26, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years prison, retained jurisdiction 365 days and pay $285.50.

Clifford R. Junk, 56, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a felony. Sentenced to 3-5 years, sentenced suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, 102 days credit, five years felony probation and pay $245.50.

Related
Local NewsJan. 30
Man accused of 1st-degree murder
Local NewsJan. 30
House passes bill banning mask mandates
Local NewsJan. 30
House, Senate see legislation limiting initiatives
Local NewsJan. 30
Trump chooses Idahoans to oversee federal forests
Related
Idaho sees two new immigration bills
Local NewsJan. 30
Idaho sees two new immigration bills
Pullman Regional Hospital welcomes new physician
Local NewsJan. 30
Pullman Regional Hospital welcomes new physician
WSU fraternity Alpha Sigma Phi suspended in pending investigation
Local NewsJan. 30
WSU fraternity Alpha Sigma Phi suspended in pending investigation
WSU seeks input on raising parking rates
Local NewsJan. 30
WSU seeks input on raising parking rates
Lewiston Fire Department extinguishes chimney fire Wednesday
Local NewsJan. 30
Lewiston Fire Department extinguishes chimney fire Wednesday
UPDATED AT 11:11 A.M.: Trump White House rescinds order freezing federal grants after widespread confusion
Local NewsJan. 29
UPDATED AT 11:11 A.M.: Trump White House rescinds order freezing federal grants after widespread confusion
UPDATE AT 1:51 P.M.: Clarkston man appears in court on first-degree murder charge
Local NewsJan. 29
UPDATE AT 1:51 P.M.: Clarkston man appears in court on first-degree murder charge
Federal grant freeze has far reaching impact
Local NewsJan. 29
Federal grant freeze has far reaching impact
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy