Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Kevin D. Brotherton, 39, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony. Sentenced to 4-10 years prison, retained jurisdiction 365 days and pay $245.50.

Zachary R. Roy, 24, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years prison, retained jurisdiction 365 days, 99 days credit and pay $285.50.

Nathan F. Tannahill, 26, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years prison, retained jurisdiction 365 days and pay $285.50.

Clifford R. Junk, 56, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a felony. Sentenced to 3-5 years, sentenced suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, 102 days credit, five years felony probation and pay $245.50.