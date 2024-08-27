Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Lynley Renee James and Ryan Joseph James.

Granted

Patrick Sanchez and Tiffany Sanchez.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Mark Monson

Andrew L. Bohn, 41, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (heroin), a felony. Sentenced to 3-7 years prison, retained jurisdiction 365 days and pay $549.50.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Victoria Olds

Forrest G. Hamilton, 50, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 10.

Caelyn Kelly-Fleisher, 34, of Moscow, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl, methadone), both felonies. Status conference hearing Feb. 10.