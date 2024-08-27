Of Friday, Jan. 31, 2025
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Charles Allen Roberts and Christina Marie Wilburn, both of Clarkston.
Lonnie Lee Bisbee Jr., of Lenore, and Sophia Amelia Broncheau, of Lapwai.
Shane William Lemm and Kristina J. Hoisington, both of Lewiston.
David Dean Allen and Karin Erika Allen, both of Clarkston.
Kelsey Ranae Bailey and Alexandea Kathleen Brown, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Ariel Chuitt and Marcus Chuitt.
Granted
Ashley Kathleen Bordwell and Brandon Eugene Grandstaff.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Lynley Renee James and Ryan Joseph James.
Granted
Patrick Sanchez and Tiffany Sanchez.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Andrew L. Bohn, 41, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (heroin), a felony. Sentenced to 3-7 years prison, retained jurisdiction 365 days and pay $549.50.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Victoria Olds
Forrest G. Hamilton, 50, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 10.
Caelyn Kelly-Fleisher, 34, of Moscow, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl, methadone), both felonies. Status conference hearing Feb. 10.