Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsFebruary 1, 2025

Records

Of Friday, Jan. 31, 2025

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Charles Allen Roberts and Christina Marie Wilburn, both of Clarkston.

Lonnie Lee Bisbee Jr., of Lenore, and Sophia Amelia Broncheau, of Lapwai.

Shane William Lemm and Kristina J. Hoisington, both of Lewiston.

David Dean Allen and Karin Erika Allen, both of Clarkston.

Kelsey Ranae Bailey and Alexandea Kathleen Brown, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Ariel Chuitt and Marcus Chuitt.

Granted

Ashley Kathleen Bordwell and Brandon Eugene Grandstaff.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Lynley Renee James and Ryan Joseph James.

Granted

Patrick Sanchez and Tiffany Sanchez.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Mark Monson

Andrew L. Bohn, 41, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (heroin), a felony. Sentenced to 3-7 years prison, retained jurisdiction 365 days and pay $549.50.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Victoria Olds

Forrest G. Hamilton, 50, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 10.

Caelyn Kelly-Fleisher, 34, of Moscow, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl, methadone), both felonies. Status conference hearing Feb. 10.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 1
Bringing imagination to life
Local NewsFeb. 1
UP FRONT: Leave the weather to the professionals, Phil
Local NewsFeb. 1
Snow possible on prairie, Palouse this weekend
Local NewsFeb. 1
Regence patients could lose coverage
Related
Anti-DEI bill heads to Idaho Senate
Local NewsFeb. 1
Anti-DEI bill heads to Idaho Senate
Pullman man faces additional felony charges
Local NewsFeb. 1
Pullman man faces additional felony charges
Advocates urge lawmakers to protect Medicaid expansion
Local NewsFeb. 1
Advocates urge lawmakers to protect Medicaid expansion
Cd’A rep Redman proposes 2 bills concerning food stamps
Local NewsFeb. 1
Cd’A rep Redman proposes 2 bills concerning food stamps
Forest Service scrubs web of climate change
Local NewsFeb. 1
Forest Service scrubs web of climate change
Forest Service scrubs website of references to climate change
Local NewsFeb. 1
Forest Service scrubs website of references to climate change
Pullman man accused of child rape faces additional felony charges
Local NewsJan. 31
Pullman man accused of child rape faces additional felony charges
SMART Transit, Dial-A-Ride services temporarily unavailable starting today
Local NewsJan. 31
SMART Transit, Dial-A-Ride services temporarily unavailable starting today
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy