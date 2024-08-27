Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsFebruary 4, 2025

Records

Of Monday, Feb. 3, 2025

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Krystal and Tyler Vankomen, of Lewiston, a son, Colter Joe Vankomen, born Thursday.

Elizabeth and Kyle Marker, of Lewiston, a daughter, Kolbe Kate Marker, born Friday.

Amanda and Andrew Wade, of Pomeroy, a daughter, Briella Elizabeth Wade, born Thursday.

Daejon Racoma and Troy Hutchinson, of Clarkston, a daughter, Violette Anette Pomaikaihiwahiwaokalani Hutchinson, born Friday.

Alicia and Landon Trinca, of Orofino, a daughter, Leanne Reagan Trinca, born Saturday.

Brittany and Kenneth Bradley, of Lewiston, a son, Ezra Charles James Bradley, born Saturday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Bryce Alexander Janes, of Sammamish, Wash., and Jonae Marie Knopes, of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Sean Robinson and Sarah Robinson.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Victoria Olds

Kerry L. Brooks, 66, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 10.

Judge Karin Seubert

Nicholas C. Enriquez, 39, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status preliminary hearing Feb. 19.

James C. Fullen, 41, of Culdesac, charged with second-degree kidnapping, aggravated assault and attempted strangulation, all felonies. Status conference hearing Feb. 10.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 4
NW Dems object, GOP mute on USAID orders
Local NewsFeb. 4
House approves $253 million tax cut
Local NewsFeb. 4
Dozens show up for wind farm confab
Local NewsFeb. 4
City selects company for water treatment plant rebuild
Related
Kamiah woman has Nez Perce County charges dismissed as part of plea deal
Local NewsFeb. 4
Kamiah woman has Nez Perce County charges dismissed as part of plea deal
New bill aims to increase community college tuition cap
Local NewsFeb. 4
New bill aims to increase community college tuition cap
Firing squad bill moves to House
Local NewsFeb. 4
Firing squad bill moves to House
Clarkston man pleads not guilty to murder charge
Local NewsFeb. 4
Clarkston man pleads not guilty to murder charge
LCSC students offering free tax assistance
Local NewsFeb. 4
LCSC students offering free tax assistance
CHS to demolish Kendrick grain elevator
Local NewsFeb. 4
CHS to demolish Kendrick grain elevator
Clearwater County first responders handled two separate slide-offs
Local NewsFeb. 4
Clearwater County first responders handled two separate slide-offs
Pullman-Moscow bus shuttle closer to reality
Local NewsFeb. 4
Pullman-Moscow bus shuttle closer to reality
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy