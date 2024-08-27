Bryce Alexander Janes, of Sammamish, Wash., and Jonae Marie Knopes, of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Sean Robinson and Sarah Robinson.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Victoria Olds

Kerry L. Brooks, 66, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 10.

Judge Karin Seubert

Nicholas C. Enriquez, 39, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status preliminary hearing Feb. 19.

James C. Fullen, 41, of Culdesac, charged with second-degree kidnapping, aggravated assault and attempted strangulation, all felonies. Status conference hearing Feb. 10.