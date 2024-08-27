Of Monday, Feb. 3, 2025
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Krystal and Tyler Vankomen, of Lewiston, a son, Colter Joe Vankomen, born Thursday.
Elizabeth and Kyle Marker, of Lewiston, a daughter, Kolbe Kate Marker, born Friday.
Amanda and Andrew Wade, of Pomeroy, a daughter, Briella Elizabeth Wade, born Thursday.
Daejon Racoma and Troy Hutchinson, of Clarkston, a daughter, Violette Anette Pomaikaihiwahiwaokalani Hutchinson, born Friday.
Alicia and Landon Trinca, of Orofino, a daughter, Leanne Reagan Trinca, born Saturday.
Brittany and Kenneth Bradley, of Lewiston, a son, Ezra Charles James Bradley, born Saturday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Bryce Alexander Janes, of Sammamish, Wash., and Jonae Marie Knopes, of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Sean Robinson and Sarah Robinson.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Victoria Olds
Kerry L. Brooks, 66, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 10.
Judge Karin Seubert
Nicholas C. Enriquez, 39, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status preliminary hearing Feb. 19.
James C. Fullen, 41, of Culdesac, charged with second-degree kidnapping, aggravated assault and attempted strangulation, all felonies. Status conference hearing Feb. 10.