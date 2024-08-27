Judge Karin Seubert

Malcolm K. Begay, 27, of Kayenta, Ariz., pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 90 days jail, 75 days suspended, 15 days credit, supervised probation 364 days, driver’s license suspended 180 days and pay $1,202.50.

Eric A. Johnson, 41, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 25 days suspended, one day credit, 48 hours of community service in lieu of four days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $1,231.30.

Damion S. Roeder, 27, of Colton, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 10.