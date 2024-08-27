Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsFebruary 5, 2025

Records

Of Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Judge Karin Seubert

Malcolm K. Begay, 27, of Kayenta, Ariz., pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 90 days jail, 75 days suspended, 15 days credit, supervised probation 364 days, driver’s license suspended 180 days and pay $1,202.50.

Eric A. Johnson, 41, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 25 days suspended, one day credit, 48 hours of community service in lieu of four days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $1,231.30.

Damion S. Roeder, 27, of Colton, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 10.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 5
One dead, one injured in shooting
Local NewsFeb. 5
‘Wintry mess’ forecast in area
Local NewsFeb. 5
Woman pleads not guilty to dangerous dog charge
Local NewsFeb. 5
Bill would put terms on keeping standard Medicaid
Related
Idaho mulls deeming abortion pills controlled substances
Local NewsFeb. 5
Idaho mulls deeming abortion pills controlled substances
Long-range UI plan calls for safer Sixth Street
Local NewsFeb. 5
Long-range UI plan calls for safer Sixth Street
New bill aims to help detect breast cancer early
Local NewsFeb. 5
New bill aims to help detect breast cancer early
Wind farm company: The community would benefit
Local NewsFeb. 5
Wind farm company: The community would benefit
Season saved: Bald Mountain set to open Sunday
Local NewsFeb. 5
Season saved: Bald Mountain set to open Sunday
UPDATED AT 9:43 P.M.: Power outage in Clarkston Heights resolved
Local NewsFeb. 5
UPDATED AT 9:43 P.M.: Power outage in Clarkston Heights resolved
Wintry mess on the way
Local NewsFeb. 4
Wintry mess on the way
UPDATE AT 4:55 P.M.: One person dead, another injured after shooting in Lewiston Orchards
Local NewsFeb. 4
UPDATE AT 4:55 P.M.: One person dead, another injured after shooting in Lewiston Orchards
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy