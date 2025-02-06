Of Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Gregory Nathan Craber and Yvonne Marie Mann, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Brook Thomas Polek and Charlene Rae Polek.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Danielle Leann Senefsky and Cole Webster Senefsky.
Brandon Elliot Johns and Erica Renee Laube-Johns.
Jeremy Hamilton and Lisa Hamilton.
Granted
Nicole Lee Curtis and Sean Francis Fitzpatrick Curtis.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Dylan J. Taylor, 30, transient, second-degree burglary, sentenced under Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative (DOSA) to 25 months in prison and 25 months of community custody.
Richard E. Cook, 36, Clarkston, third-degree assault, sentenced to 43 months in prison.