Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsFebruary 6, 2025

Records

Of Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025

Marriage Licenses

Asotin County

Gregory Nathan Craber and Yvonne Marie Mann, both of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Brook Thomas Polek and Charlene Rae Polek.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Filed

Danielle Leann Senefsky and Cole Webster Senefsky.

Brandon Elliot Johns and Erica Renee Laube-Johns.

Jeremy Hamilton and Lisa Hamilton.

Granted

Nicole Lee Curtis and Sean Francis Fitzpatrick Curtis.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

Dylan J. Taylor, 30, transient, second-degree burglary, sentenced under Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative (DOSA) to 25 months in prison and 25 months of community custody.

Richard E. Cook, 36, Clarkston, third-degree assault, sentenced to 43 months in prison.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 6
Tribe talks to county about gaming
Local NewsFeb. 6
Study: Breaching wouldn’t affect river’s water withdrawal
Local NewsFeb. 6
Change on the horizon for BDL
Local NewsFeb. 6
Bill making abortion a murder won’t see a future
Related
Snow comes calling
Local NewsFeb. 6
Snow comes calling
Addiction support service coming to Pullman
Local NewsFeb. 6
Addiction support service coming to Pullman
Clarkston police arrest man in sting operation
Local NewsFeb. 6
Clarkston police arrest man in sting operation
Woman sentenced for dog-related burglary
Local NewsFeb. 6
Woman sentenced for dog-related burglary
Pullman City Council trying an earlier start time for the next three months
Local NewsFeb. 6
Pullman City Council trying an earlier start time for the next three months
Committee advances bill to aid the disabled
Local NewsFeb. 6
Committee advances bill to aid the disabled
Lewiston police to hold its Police Citizens Academy
Local NewsFeb. 6
Lewiston police to hold its Police Citizens Academy
Funding freeze ices Head Start programs
Local NewsFeb. 6
Funding freeze ices Head Start programs
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy