Local News

February 7, 2025

Records

Of Thursday, Jan. 6, 2025

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

David Allan Mahan and Kimberly Kay Eimers, both of Lewiston.

Ronald George Cronin and Robin Marie Stone, both of Clarkston.

Nick Ray Dethman and Stephanie Lea Poole, both of Clarkston.

Scott Douglas Fitzmorris and Crystal Marie Bowen, both of Kendrick.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

Leon E. Gordon, 46, Asotin, pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary with special dangerous weapon enhancement.

Ira Pakootas, 51, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver.

Sara L. Wallace, 28, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree burglary, third-degree theft.

Scott Strand, 63, Clarkston transient, pleaded not guilty to residential burglary, third-degree theft.

Luke P. Pettingill, 32, Lewiston, residential burglary, sentenced under Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative (DOSA) to 120 days of inpatient treatment, 24 months of community custody.

Christopher T. Collier, 26, Clarkston, third-degree assault, domestic violence, sentenced to three months in jail with 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.

Adam E. Hunter, 41, Clarkston, possession of a stolen vehicle, DUI, sentenced to 43 months in prison.

Darrell L. Rodeen, 62, Pullman, pleaded not guilty to felony stalking, four counts of violation of a domestic violence court order.

Derek A. Gillis, 53, Clarkston, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, DUI, sentenced to 105 days in jail.

Danielle A. Adelsbach, 29, Clarkston, second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, sentenced under First Time Offender Waiver (FTOW) to 90 days in jail with credit for 64 days served. Remaining 26 days converted to 208 hours of community service.

Fundraising effort started for Clarkston woman who died in shooting
