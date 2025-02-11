Of Monday, Feb. 10, 2025
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Hanna and Matthew Kessler, of Lewiston, a daughter, Lucille Grace Kessler, born Friday.
Abigail and Matthew Davis, of Kooskia, a daughter, Gwendolyn Ruth Davis, born Friday.
Fallon Stoddard and Tanner Richartz, of Lewiston, a daughter, Victoria Cristin Richartz, born Saturday.
Michelle and Brandon Calene, of Lewiston, a daughter, Ella Mae Louise Calene, born Saturday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Nadia June Wilson and Carlos Eduardo Orelas-Perez, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Larry Gillispie Jr. and Norma Gillispie.
Katrinia Paradis and Jared Paradis.
Granted
Taylor Rose Farnsworth and Jordan Andrew Killmar.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Kadie Stanaway and Kyle Stanaway.
Granted
Alexander Crapo and Tessah Crapo.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Paige W. Lenhart, 23, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to attempting to flee a police officer in a motor vehicle, a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years prison, 45 days credit, driver’s license suspended 3 years and pay $245.50.
Paige W. Lenhart, 23, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years prison concurrent with other cases, 59 days credit and pay $285.50.
Emma M. Harding, 18, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a felony. Sentenced to 3-7 years, sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, 26 days credit, seven years felony probation and pay $245.50.
Mark H. Hug, 65, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 3-6 years, sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, 11 days credit, four years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $345.50.
Sean R. Hull, 22, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail discretionary, 23 days credit, three years felony probation and pay $245.50.
Nathan M. Maxwell, 20, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to attempt to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail discretionary, two years felony probation, driver’s license suspended one year and pay $245.50.
Michael P. Thurston, 40, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-3 years, sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, five days credit, three years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $345.50.