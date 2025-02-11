Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsFebruary 11, 2025

Records

Of Monday, Feb. 10, 2025

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Hanna and Matthew Kessler, of Lewiston, a daughter, Lucille Grace Kessler, born Friday.

Abigail and Matthew Davis, of Kooskia, a daughter, Gwendolyn Ruth Davis, born Friday.

Fallon Stoddard and Tanner Richartz, of Lewiston, a daughter, Victoria Cristin Richartz, born Saturday.

Michelle and Brandon Calene, of Lewiston, a daughter, Ella Mae Louise Calene, born Saturday.

Marriage Licenses

Asotin County

Nadia June Wilson and Carlos Eduardo Orelas-Perez, both of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Larry Gillispie Jr. and Norma Gillispie.

Katrinia Paradis and Jared Paradis.

Granted

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Taylor Rose Farnsworth and Jordan Andrew Killmar.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Kadie Stanaway and Kyle Stanaway.

Granted

Alexander Crapo and Tessah Crapo.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Mark Monson

Paige W. Lenhart, 23, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to attempting to flee a police officer in a motor vehicle, a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years prison, 45 days credit, driver’s license suspended 3 years and pay $245.50.

Paige W. Lenhart, 23, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years prison concurrent with other cases, 59 days credit and pay $285.50.

Emma M. Harding, 18, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a felony. Sentenced to 3-7 years, sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, 26 days credit, seven years felony probation and pay $245.50.

Mark H. Hug, 65, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 3-6 years, sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, 11 days credit, four years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $345.50.

Sean R. Hull, 22, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail discretionary, 23 days credit, three years felony probation and pay $245.50.

Nathan M. Maxwell, 20, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to attempt to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail discretionary, two years felony probation, driver’s license suspended one year and pay $245.50.

Michael P. Thurston, 40, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-3 years, sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, five days credit, three years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $345.50.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 11
Hold on to your hats: It’ll be chilly
Local NewsFeb. 11
School board approves boundary changes
Local NewsFeb. 11
Immigration enforcement bill moves through House
Local NewsFeb. 11
Glen L. Hower honored with dedicated space in Schweitzer Eng...
Related
WSU professor of music Danh Pham receives state recognition
Local NewsFeb. 11
WSU professor of music Danh Pham receives state recognition
Drivers asked to use Aht’Wy Interchange rather than violate rules near casino
Local NewsFeb. 11
Drivers asked to use Aht’Wy Interchange rather than violate rules near casino
ABLE bill advances to Senate
Local NewsFeb. 11
ABLE bill advances to Senate
Work on Memorial Bridge pedestrian railing continues
Local NewsFeb. 11
Work on Memorial Bridge pedestrian railing continues
Pullman Regional Hospital’s expansion expected to break ground this year
Local NewsFeb. 10
Pullman Regional Hospital’s expansion expected to break ground this year
Lewiston man was an eyewitness to Super Bowl history
Local NewsFeb. 9
Lewiston man was an eyewitness to Super Bowl history
Incoming WSU president: ‘Our purpose endures’
Local NewsFeb. 9
Incoming WSU president: ‘Our purpose endures’
Water leak disrupts middle school classes
Local NewsFeb. 9
Water leak disrupts middle school classes
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy