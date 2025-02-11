Taylor Rose Farnsworth and Jordan Andrew Killmar.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Kadie Stanaway and Kyle Stanaway.

Granted

Alexander Crapo and Tessah Crapo.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Mark Monson

Paige W. Lenhart, 23, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to attempting to flee a police officer in a motor vehicle, a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years prison, 45 days credit, driver’s license suspended 3 years and pay $245.50.

Paige W. Lenhart, 23, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years prison concurrent with other cases, 59 days credit and pay $285.50.

Emma M. Harding, 18, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a felony. Sentenced to 3-7 years, sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, 26 days credit, seven years felony probation and pay $245.50.

Mark H. Hug, 65, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 3-6 years, sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, 11 days credit, four years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $345.50.

Sean R. Hull, 22, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail discretionary, 23 days credit, three years felony probation and pay $245.50.

Nathan M. Maxwell, 20, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to attempt to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail discretionary, two years felony probation, driver’s license suspended one year and pay $245.50.

Michael P. Thurston, 40, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-3 years, sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, five days credit, three years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $345.50.