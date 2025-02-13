Brandi L. Rieux, 42, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail discretionary, three days credit, 240 hours of community service in lieu of 20 days jail, serve seven days jail, driver’s license suspended one year, five years felony probation and pay $860.50.

Judge Mark Monson

Michael G. Bedard, 45, of Troy, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 3-7 years, 365 days retained jurisdiction and pay $417.50.

Michael G. Bedard, 45, of Troy, pleaded guilty to forgery, a felony. Sentenced to 3-7 years prison, 365 days retained jurisdiction, to run concurrently with another case and pay $245.50.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Benjamin O.K. Tracy, 22, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 27 days suspended, one day credit, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days, driver’s license suspended 90 days, 12 months supervised probation and pay $716.90.

Amanda L. Lomax, 28, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 27 days suspended, one day credit, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, 12 months supervised probation and pay $716.90.

Darin L. Loyd, 33, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 24.

Jesse W. Harrell, 29, of Clarkston, charged with attempt to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, a felony. Preliminary hearing Feb. 19.

Jason L. Domebo, 42, of Lapwai, charged with attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, a felony. Preliminary hearing Feb. 19.

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Richard Garcia Avarez, 30, of Lewiston, charged with domestic battery in the presence of a child, a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 24.