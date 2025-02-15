Of Friday, Feb. 14, 2025
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Meghan Richmond and Taylor Thornton, of Lewiston, a daughter, Olivia Shea Thornton, born Thursday.
Mercedes Foley and Brayden Lawrence, of Lewiston, a son, Riggs Ryan Lawrence, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Carlos Eduardo Ornelas Perez and Nadia June Wilson, both of Clarkston.
Zachary Eugene Lombard and Mya Marie Ling, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Amy Hoyt and Jeremy Hoyt.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Wade C. Kittle, 59, of Spokane, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years, sentence suspended, 13 days credit, three years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $477.50.