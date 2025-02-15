Sections
Local News

Records

Of Friday, Feb. 14, 2025

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Meghan Richmond and Taylor Thornton, of Lewiston, a daughter, Olivia Shea Thornton, born Thursday.

Mercedes Foley and Brayden Lawrence, of Lewiston, a son, Riggs Ryan Lawrence, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Carlos Eduardo Ornelas Perez and Nadia June Wilson, both of Clarkston.

Zachary Eugene Lombard and Mya Marie Ling, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Amy Hoyt and Jeremy Hoyt.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Wade C. Kittle, 59, of Spokane, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years, sentence suspended, 13 days credit, three years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $477.50.

